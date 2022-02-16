Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Fighting cancer

EDITOR: As a cancer patient and one who values research in science and medicine, I take issue with the letter saying Biden administration efforts to expand the battle on cancer are just a political message (“A cancerous promise,” Feb. 8).

Cancers are not just widely varied, but many are extremely complex in their biological functions, treatments and evolving nature. Treatments for some cancers can have limitations due to patients’ gender, age, previous conditions and individual tolerances. Many cancers can effectively adapt to drugs, surgeries and/or radiation, requiring an extensive understanding of specific cancer types and how those may best be treated. In fact, current treatments for some of the most insidious cancers have few if any options.

The war on cancer is ongoing and will require enormous resources — far greater than the ongoing battle with the COVID virus.

As a survivor of five cancers from Agent Orange exposure in Vietnam, none of which is curable, I have armed myself with information and research on my condition to survive. I can also thank those who provide my medical support, and support for others, and those funding the battle against cancer. That includes thanking our president, who understands that the battle can and will be helped with meaningful funding and support.

LANCE ERICKSON

Petaluma

Remodel county center

EDITOR: Sonoma County already has more than $1 billion in unfunded debt. When Supervisor Chris Coursey says “this is about doing the right thing for our community, for our organization, for our future. If we scrap this right now it’s a shame and an embarrassment for this board, and still we will have a need to build a new administration center,” that is incorrect (“County delays Sears site purchase,” Feb. 9)

We don’t have a need to build a new administration center. We have a need to have a functional facility to conduct the business of Sonoma County. We already own (free and clear) the land and offices that the administration uses. For a fraction of the cost that facility can be expanded on and remodeled.

Shame on the Board of Supervisors for saddling taxpayers with an estimated cost of $55 million per year. The amount of money that will be spent on opulent offices could fund $55 million of services that benefit the community as a whole.

CAROLE GALEAZZI

Santa Rosa

Solar surcharges

EDITOR: I moved to town in 2018 and added solar panels to my home a year later. Even with the tax incentives, I may not live long enough to break even. But it seemed like the right thing to do, given that I had good exposure to the sun.

I still pay a fixed cost to be connected to the grid. That should cover my share of the expense of transmission infrastructure, wildfire mitigation, etc. PG&E bills are exquisitely detailed and separate overhead charges from energy charges very well.

So, what’s the problem? Perhaps PG&E feels it is being forced to buy power from me at a higher rate than another source can offer, but their argument doesn’t reflect that.

BRUCE SCHADEL

Santa Rosa

Efficiency vs. compassion

EDITOR: As supporters of the St. Vincent de Paul Society’s project to turn the former Gold Coin Motel into permanent, supportive housing for the homeless, we were stunned by the recent article regarding housing at the Gold Coin (“Crumbling compassion,” Jan. 30). We reached out to Jack Tibbets, the executive director of St. Vincent de Paul, who met with us and forwarded his response to the article.

It is clear after interviewing Tibbetts and reading his documentation of events that the newspaper printed a half-baked story that put his work into question. It’s hard to imagine any reporter could have read Tibbetts’ documentation of events and gone to print.

The homeless issue is varied and complex, but community support is invaluable, and this project deserves our support. It’s important to remember that finding common ground between efficiency and compassion is a delicate walk, and we celebrate Tibbetts for his ability to walk the walk with grace and integrity.

CONNIE CODDING

and BRETT MARTIN

Santa Rosa

Earth will be back

EDITOR: Earth has undergone at least five extinctions. In each of the five virtually all living species were extinguished. All five were from natural causes: asteroid impacts, volcanic eruptions, climate change. The last one was approximately 65 million years ago and wiped out the dinosaurs. No existing species alive at that time could have prevented any extinction.

That is not true today.

In the 65 million years after the dinosaurs, Earth has regenerated the plethora of life we see today. And now we are on a path leading to its extinction again. If we do not strenuously demand that our political leaders get serious about climate change, the wondrous miracle of living beauty, grace and elegance will once again disappear — and us with them.

Many millions of years from now, life would reappear on Earth, perhaps even intelligent life, perhaps even more luxuriant life than ours today. Earth may go dark for a while, but she will come back. We will not.

GENE HOTTEL

Santa Rosa

