Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Camping on the street

EDITOR: I read that the safe parking lot for homeless people is now open in Santa Rosa (“City’s ‘safe parking’ program launches,” Saturday). Does this mean that my residential neighborhood will finally be cleared of the campers and vehicles parked here, or can people still refuse services that are offered to get them off the street?

I live near Biella Elementary School, and the block of Jennings Avenue that borders that school has been a magnet for campers and cars to park for weeks and months on end.

Considering that young children walk past this hazard daily, it seems like a risky situation, being that we don’t know who is living in these vehicles. Recently, a girl was nearly abducted on her way to school in Rincon Valley by a man in a passing vehicle; the implication is worth noting and should be a concern to all.

Those who continue to live on the street despite being offered alternatives are not people I want to encounter in my neighborhood.

IRENE AYERS

Santa Rosa

Putin’s ‘blood oil’

EDITOR: Beginning in the 1980s, the reality of “conflict diamonds” or “blood diamonds” emerged to identify uncut gems mined in war zones and sold to finance war of any sort. Today’s equivalent is Russian “blood oil and gas.”

It may be a while before buyers of blood oil stop, but stop they will. Yes, the price of natural gas and heating oil will go up, as will the gas we put in our cars. Vladimir Putin’s war will fall apart only if there is no means to finance it. Those who now purchase blood oil will see the wisdom in stopping. Those of us who don’t buy blood oil will tighten our belts and pay the increases that will occur so we can support those on the battle lines of Putin’s war.

As part of stopping the flow of blood oil, major energy corporations need to agree to limit or end their profits. Some of those are in the windfall profits category right now.

No American corporation should be allowed to profit from supporting the effort to end Putin’s war. No weapons manufacturer, no food producer — no major American corporation. Let us support the emergence of “ethical capitalism” in this trying time.

JEFFREY J. OLSON

Santa Rosa

A study in contrasts

EDITOR: What a startling study in contrasts on the front page of the March 6 Sunday Review section: an article about truckers protesting something (“Convoy rallies in Maryland”) and another about a surge of U.S. veterans preparing to join the fight in Ukraine (“ ‘I just can’t stand by’ ”). I’m done reading about these truckers and their inane comments. I’d rather hear about the lives of most of the 3.5 million truckers in this country who are on the road doing their vital work. But Craig Brown said his trip “has been more exciting than he could have imagined.” He enjoyed all the donated meals and being treated like a hero. He is not a hero. For heroes, read about the veterans.

ELLEN MURRAY

Santa Rosa

Calling out hate

EDITOR: We applaud The Press Democrat’s March 1 editorial (“Hate flyers must not be ignored”). In recent months, communities across Northern California and multiple states were targeted with vicious antisemitic flyers strewn about our neighborhoods. Though the cowardly fringe group behind the stunts skirts legal culpability, their cruel lies warrant public condemnation.

The Fourth Estate remains an invaluable ally in the Anti-Defamation League’s century-long mission to confront all forms of bigotry. Recent years witnessed a historic rise in hate incidents. The greater Bay Area is not immune, despite our diverse communities and creative might.

We need media outlets to denounce antisemitism when they see it. We thank The Press Democrat for doing so. All we ask is that in the future you deny the perpetrators the name recognition they desperately crave.

Leaders from schools, business, law enforcement and elected office are powerful partners. Whether a swastika carved into a child’s school desk, a yellow Star of David on the lapel of an anti-vax elected official or a hate-filled meme on social media, such hate must be called out and condemned. The Press Democrat sets an example that should be followed by others in our community.

TERESA DRENICK

Central Pacific deputy director, Anti-Defamation League

A throwback to the ’50s

EDITOR: I was nonplussed and then saddened to click on the headline for the Miss Sonoma County story on pressdemocrat.com (“Miss Sonoma County contest crowns 2022 winners”). The “piece,” which consists of seven lines of text, was more of a caption to accompany the 10 photos of young women and girls in evening gowns and pageant sashes balancing tiny crowns on their heads. There was not a word about the criteria for judging or the significance of any of it. It was straight out of the 1950s, when women were judged for their looks and minced across the stage on stilettos. Was there a requirement for competitors to have community service projects? Accomplishments of any kind? Hobbies? March is Women’s History Month, and March 8 was International Women’s Day. Is this really the bar we want to be setting for young women?

SANDRA ANFANG

Petaluma

