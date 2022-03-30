Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Only the beginning

EDITOR: The situation in Ukraine is becoming awkward for any state that claims to value democracy. We simply cannot continue to stand by and hold Ukraine’s coat while it fights for its freedom and our approval.

This is a country that once had thousands of nuclear weapons. They gave them up to join the international world order. If they hadn’t, in good faith, surrendered those negotiating pieces, Mariupol today would a thriving port city shipping food to the world, and Crimea wouldn’t be a Russian satellite looking for a “land bridge” to the motherland.

Vladimir Putin wins this adventure if he does nothing more than reduce Ukraine a neutralized wasteland. He has nearly accomplished this, and perhaps it will satiate his appetite. Perhaps. And maybe “peace will reign in the kingdom and the lion will lie down with the lamb.” But if I were Estonia — with a considerable Russian-speaking population yearning to be liberated — I would become a very light sleeper.

This is only beginning. Are we ready for this world?

JEFF ARGENTINE

Petaluma

Stick with ‘Russian River’

EDITOR: I agree with Ryan Murphy that the war on Ukraine is appalling and, of course, we’d like to do something about it (“Renaming the river,” Letters, Friday). If the Russian River was named “Putin River,” I would be thinking about other names.

But, according to Wikipedia, the river takes its name from Ivan Kuskov of the Russian-American Company, who explored the river in the early 19th century and established Fort Ross. So, it’s been called the Russian River for more than two centuries.

Since the war is the brainchild of one man, and not of the Russian people, I don’t think we need to rename the river. It reminds me of when some folks wanted to change French fries to “freedom fries.” I don’t ever see freedom fries on menus today.

The name Vladimir Putin will live in infamy, but the Russians are suffering from his reign as well. When they rise up against him, we will be glad we have a river named after them.

ANN BENSON

Santa Rosa

Green incentives

EDITOR: Let’s put profit into renewable energy. As I despair over our dying ecosystems — ocean kelp, coral reefs, rainforests, extinctions, floods, fires and droughts — I wonder if this may be the only way to effect change. Grant a royalty on solar and wind power to fossil fuel corporations and we would see a whole lot of progress toward clean energy.

I realize it’s akin to a bribe, but with the stakes so high, why not? Similarly, this time of gas price spikes presents an opportunity to support subsidies for hybrid and electric vehicles. We should consider assisting working people willing to abandon gas-guzzlers in favor of the new models of vehicles.

With the GOP (and some Democrats) bought by fossil fuel corporations it seems unlikely, but one can hope.

CLAUDIA MAYFIELD

Santa Rosa

For electric mail trucks

EDITOR: Roger Delgado wrote that electric mail trucks would be coal powered (“Coal-powered mail trucks,” Letters, March 8). Currently, electricity is generated by 60% fossil fuels (38% natural gas, 22% coal) and 40% clean fuels (21% renewables, 19% nuclear). That makes electric mail trucks 22% powered by coal.

There is no shortage of electricity on the grid since Texas, California and many other states added huge amounts of clean renewable generation last year and for future years. Thus, new coal-fired power plants will not be required by the grid for electric vehicles.

Coal-generated electricity is being phased out due to climate change and toxic pollution concerns. This will make electric mail trucks even less dependent on fossil fuels.

Electricity generation is not the largest source of greenhouse gases; the transportation sector is the largest source of greenhouse gases. Petroleum is responsible for 45% of all greenhouse gas emissions, while natural gas is 36% and coal is 19%.

Electric mail trucks would use less than 60% fossil-fuel-generated electricity and reduce toxic pollution and greenhouse gas emissions, while gasoline-powered mail trucks will continue to be 100% fossil fuel powered.

JAAK SAAME

Penngrove

Chris Rock’s insensitivity

EDITOR: Much has already been bantered about the slap at the Oscars. I have a different perspective. In 2018, I suffered a stroke and, fortunately, I recovered. By that I mean I can walk well enough that people don’t notice that I have disabilities. Will Smith’s wife also has a disability, but hers is much more likely to be seen.

I will tell you that the last thing a person with disabilities wants is to be seen as different. Chris Rock attempted to make a joke and protested that it was a “G.I. Jane” joke. The problem is that Jane voluntarily cut off her hair. Smith’s wife is not in that situation. No one has commented thus far on Rock’s insensitivity. I applaud Smith for such restraint in protecting his wife. And I congratulate the Academy for recognizing “Coda” and Tony Kotsur, the deaf actor named best supporting actor.

But to discuss punishing Smith without a discussion of Rock’s culpability and insensitivity is simply inadequate. I hope Rock starts to think about the impact of his jokes on exposed and vulnerable individuals. If he does not and the Academy does not, we may backslide into thinking Helen Keller jokes are OK.

ART COOPER

Petaluma

