Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Violence is never OK

EDITOR: It is never OK to respond with physical violence because you don’t like the words someone said. If the attack is in words, respond with words. That’s what we teach our children. What Will Smith did at the Oscars was physical assault. It was a man responding with physical violence to some words that annoyed him — a perfect example of toxic masculinity/macho bull. Men using physical violence to respond to things they don’t like is the root of almost everything wrong around the globe today.

The world would be a much better place if we could teach all boys (and men) that they don’t get to respond to words with punches. That, yes, you can defend yourself if someone physically attacks you, but you never throw the first punch. You use words to respond to any words you don’t like.

So, yes, anyone should be able to tell a Helen Keller joke without being physically assaulted afterward (“Chris Rock’s insensitivity,” Letters, March 30). If you don’t like the joke, tell the joker he/she is a Neanderthal. Or some other kind of insult. That’s what grown-ups do.

TERESA HENDRIX

Windsor

A failure to plan

EDITOR: Sonoma County bureaucrats have been flimsy on long-term planning. They cannot figure out how conserving open space will help protect us against climate change catastrophes like mass extinctions, wildfires and flooding, saving millions of dollars in the long run. Nor can they seem to find the will to locate funding for truly affordable housing for our local workforce, which would also save millions in expenses that arise from unhealthy living conditions, long commutes and the loss of a vibrant workforce that supports local businesses. Wake up, Sonoma County.

NANCY EVERS KIRWAN

Sonoma

Defending Ukraine

EDITOR: Ukraine has become a de facto member of NATO. Ukrainian defense forces have more NATO weapons engaged in killing and capturing Russian Federation forces than any NATO nation. The fierce combat against a superior tyrant’s forces with only defensive weapons and inadequate air force should end now.

The only way Russia will leave is with the provision of offensive weapons for the Ukrainian people. This must be with an understanding that no bombing within the borders of Russia is to occur by Ukraine, and the offensive against the Russians ends at the border between the two countries.

At the same time, the United Nations needs to put boots on the ground in Ukraine to provide and protect a humanitarian effort for refugees. A U.N. presence creates a no-fly zone by U.N. creation of a safe-zone within Ukraine. This would send a clear global message: targeting cities and civilians is not acceptable.

War crimes have been committed, in my opinion, but open discussion now is an impediment to reaching a peace agreement, as is discussion of regime change. Deficit hawks, this is the right time for that long vacation.

STEVEN J. GARCIA

Sebastopol

Deciding Windsor’s future

EDITOR: Windsor has a special election for Town Council on Tuesday. Voters may vote by mail or in-person at a vote center. It’s easy to vote, yet I wonder: Who really decides Windsor’s future?

The state dictates how much housing to build; outside developers drop money and wield influence inside city halls; wealthy citizens and members of groups donate to candidates who are not their representatives. And others join them, seeking to turn neighborhoods and localities into their vision and version of community.

Who’s missing in the clatter? Windsor residents. Special elections have notoriously low turnout, and outside interests know it.

Windsor voters can send a clear message to town government: residents should be the loudest voices in those in the crowd jockeying for influence. Recent scandals have eroded trust. Voters desperately want elected representatives who truly listen, are transparent, reflect residents’ desires and embody integrity.

Windsor residents must turn out and vote. I urge a vote for Mike Wall, who is running to ensure residents’ voices are heard — not drowned out by non-Windsor interests.

STEPHEN RIOS

Windsor

Filling water needs

EDITOR: All the riches in the world could not save the king of England once his horse was gone. Santa Rosa city officials seem to believe that fees will somehow fix our severe drought conditions, allowing more dwellings (“Water fees OK’d for new housing,” Saturday). I see no mention of graywater plumbing nor usage limits with a fee. Where will city officials buy water for all, if and when the supplies run out? Already, three of the city’s four water sources are in impaired conditions. Will the city auction off water to raise funds for the thirsty?

WEEDY TUHTANJOSEPH

Sebastopol

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.