Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Rampant homelessness

EDITOR: What is happening? Trailers, RVs, makeshift tents, tents and just plain squatters are consuming our city. The 2020 homeless count of 2,700 fell way short.

Clearing Corporate Center Parkway was for nothing. All the vehicles returned and now encircle Kaiser’s Mercury Way medical building. The first time we even paid to make vehicles drivable. Behind the Challenger Way veterans clinic is an old job shack attached to an older diesel truck that is not roadworthy. Yes, the shack is occupied.

There’s more of the same on Kawana Springs Road and Brookwood Avenue by the fairgrounds. I recognized several street parkers from Coffey Lane. The camp on Old Stony Point Road has a garbage pile the size of a two-story house. The “mud pit” site has more, not less, squatters. The Bellevue Ranch camp is growing daily.

The powers that be must knuckle up and implement and enforce rules. Public officials don’t need a paid service for advice. Constituents have provided input for years, only to have it fall on deaf ears.

SHARON RIDLEY-SMITH

Santa Rosa

Don’t blame the NRA

EDITOR: Your April 6 editorial cartoon was another exercise of pandering to the anti-gun crowd. The National Rifle Association seems to be held responsible for every mass shooting and discharge of a firearm in this country. However, I cannot recall any NRA member or supporter having been arrested, tried and convicted of a mass shooting. The NRA supports and encourages gunowners to obey the laws regarding weapons.

Face it, shootings, like the recent one in Sacramento, are done by uncivilized people who are mentally ill or lifelong criminals who never have had any respect for the law or the community on which they prey. It is all about power and acting out their criminal mindset, consequences be damned. They don’t register their firearms, and they don’t have a background check completed when they illegally purchase weapons. And they never will.

Politicians scream “gun violence” and other platitudes. More people are killed by fentanyl and other drugs. Many illegal immigrants bring it across the border. Where is the screaming about that? There is none. No one blames Big Pharma or the American Medical Association for drug abuse. So, don’t blame the NRA for the actions of a small group of anti-social criminals.

ANTHONY MORGAN

Cotati

UC loses its way

EDITOR: The failure of UC medical clinics to accept Medi-Cal patients is abhorrent (“Why do UC clinics refuse Medi-Cal?” Saturday). It is true that Medi-Cal pays pennies on the dollar of cost, but pennies is more than zero. No patient should be turned away. In the past 30 years, UC has changed from a university to a hugely profitable corporation. Regardless of profit, no patient should be turned away.

DR. ROGER DELGADO

Sebastopol

Our economic obstacle

EDITOR: Why are we unable to take significant action to combat climate change? Could it be because our economic system requires permanent growth? Every country that has achieved a stable population has had economic problems. Planet Earth is a closed system. How can permanent growth be sustained in a closed system? Some folks will reply that we have managed it for 2,000 years now, but that does not prove it can continue forever. The planet itself sets limits.

We are rapidly headed toward finding out what will happen when the irresistible force — permanent growth required by our economic system — meets the immovable object — a closed system planet. We need to develop an alternative economic system, and we need it fast.

I think we should be talking about this.

MARIAN McDONALD

Sebastopol

Sharing deposit money

EDITOR: I have recycled my can and bottle deposits for about 30 years. I have not received any of the money, but it has gone to good use. When my children were in school, their day care collected recyclables to earn money. Now it is easier than ever. In fact, it’s at my home.

I am sure everyone sees someone around their neighborhood on garbage day going through the blue recycling bins. I don’t want to make the person who comes to my house dig through my recycle bin, so I bag up my deposit items in a separate bag and leave it out for that person. I think we should help these people that come by.

By all means, if they need the money, give them the items you are discarding and thank them. I have met the man who comes each week to my house. He is so nice and thanks me very much. I even feel like I should do more for him. He saves me time, and he is the kind of friend who I want to have.

Try doing it.

JOANNE BELL

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.