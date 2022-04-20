Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Time to join the fight

EDITOR: The war crimes being committed by the Russians in their attempts at creating fear among the Ukrainians must be stopped by immediate intervention of NATO and the United Nations. The threat of a world war is highly overrated given the performance we have seen of the Russian army against a smaller, less-equipped Ukrainian army that has dealt the Russians huge losses.

NATO needs to enforce a no-fly zone immediately, including destroying Russian missile sites on land and sea. We should announce this with the threat that NATO’s nuclear assets are on the highest alert and will be used to wipe out Russia if they use any nuclear weapons. Enough is enough.

FRANK MAYHEW

Sebastopol

Time to trade smears?

EDITOR: As a radio listener, I encounter a large number of conservation political stations and commentators. Often I hear loaded language aiming to stereotype and diminish the credibility of their political opponents. If it is theater, it plays to an enthusiastic audience.

What bothers me is that Republican politicians successfully use the same language when referring to public figures with opposing views. The nomenclature finds a welcome reception from conservative adherents.

Maybe Democrats can follow this lead and preface political references with loaded phrases of their own. When Republicans say “far left,” Democrats should say “far right.” If Republicans refer to some people as “radical,” Democrats could refer to some people as “reactionary.” When Republicans call Democrats “socialist,” Democrats should shout out “fascist.” When Republicans smear Democrats with “communist,” Democrats should smear back with “totalitarian.” When Republicans label opponents as “godless,” Democrats may refer to Republicans as “theocratic.”

Honestly, I would prefer that Republican politicians cease using the name-calling technique and that Democrats never pick up this hateful practice.

PHIL WEIL

Santa Rosa

The case for drilling

EDITOR: Robert D. Shoptaw (“Drill, frack and pipe oil,” Letters, April 9) laid out the reasons for expanding oil and gas production (energy independence, lower energy prices, helping other NATO countries) exactly as I would have. I would add three more considerations.

First, since we would be producing the oil domestically (we already produce our own gas) it won’t have to be shipped in on bunker-oil burning ships. Second, we produce as high a quality product as anywhere else in the world and better than a lot of our proposed international sources. These two considerations will actually reduce pollution and global warming. Finally, there is very little downside to doing this. It will not increase the amount of oil and gas being burned, since domestic production will replace oil from other sources.

In short, and to Shoptaw’s point, there are many good reasons to reopen oil and gas production in this country and essentially no downside to it. Let us please do so.

L. ROBERT HILL

Santa Rosa

Only one choice

EDITOR: While there are three options on the June ballot for Sonoma County superintendent of schools, there is only one choice. Amie Carter is ready on day one to be superintendent of schools. She is the only candidate who has experience in prekindergarten through high school, and she is already working at the county level in education. She is a fierce advocate for kids and the adults serving our kids in schools. As a mom of five, she knows the difference that strong education makes for children.

Carter would end our county’s 100-year stretch of no woman serving as county superintendent — an alarming statistic in a field that is over 80% female.

I’m writing as a community member who loves and cares deeply about Sonoma County, as well as a recent deputy superintendent under current Superintendent Steve Herrington. I know the role of the county superintendent and clearly see only one choice for our county. Join me in voting for Amie Carter for Sonoma County superintendent of schools. Our kids deserve only the best.

MICKEY PORTER

Bodega Bay

Looking for the price

EDITOR: After reading the results of the North Coast Wine Challenge, I am curious as to why you don’t include the prices of the winning wines. You are omitting some basic and important information for your readers. Has The Press Democrat decided that wine price information is not newsworthy? Has someone connected with the event requested that prices not be included? Is it because most of the wines are so expensive that most wine drinkers can’t afford them? You include prices for Harvest Fair winners and your wines of the week. Why not for the wine challenge? Please don’t send me to the internet. Put the prices in the paper.

LARRY WAGNER

Sebastopol

