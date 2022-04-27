Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Imagine jailing women

EDITOR: Leonard Pitts Jr. has a point (“Could jail follow the loss of abortion rights in U.S.? April 17): Why do restrictive abortion laws exempt women from prison? If I paid to have someone killed, I’d go to jail, so why aren’t women prosecuted for their abortions? Could it be political? Because despite the rhetoric of abortion being murder, the public might angrily disagree with women being imprisoned for any amount of time?

In countries with extremely restrictive abortion laws, like El Salvador, women are regularly jailed — sometimes up to 30-plus years for miscarriages and stillbirths. Emergency room doctors routinely report such women to the police, lest they themselves be accused of facilitating an abortion.

Ireland had a constitutional amendment that gave the fetus the same value as the mother. It took the death of an Indian dentist, Savita Halappanavar, to change the law. While it was obvious she was miscarrying, doctors refused to perform an abortion since there was a fetal heartbeat. Halappanavar died seven days later due to sepsis. Public outrage eventually led to the landslide vote which repealed the amendment.

So, yes, anti-abortion laws in this country are decidedly political. Jailing women would go too far. How completely hypocritical of the “pro-life” crowd.

LAURA GONZALEZ

Santa Rosa

Cancel culture run amok

EDITOR: Eric Hoppes was coaxed out of a comfortable retirement to help a school district that has been mired in controversy for months (“Official quits amid backlash,” April 20). A student’s racist post on social media further roiled the community. As interim superintendent of the West County Union High School District, Hoppes responded with an email to parents the following day.

His email included the comment that he was personally “shocked and disappointed” and assurances that the district does not “condone … discrimination in any form.” He also requested that the community “remember that we all make mistakes” and “keep forgiveness in our hearts and the forefront of our minds.”

Apparently, the wisdom of this message and the compassion he showed for a young person who made a mistake were completely lost on some of the district’s other students, who chose instead to attack Hoppes for not being sufficiently culturally aware.

Hoppes has now resigned, and who can blame him? Where is any support for his efforts from the parents in that community? This incident looks like teenage cancel culture run amok. He deserves thanks for his service.

AMY NEEL

Cloverdale

Agricultural water use

EDITOR: I have no issues with the April 14 article headlined “Study: California could cut water use by 30%,” aside from the math. If, as the article suggests, that by fixing all leaks, replacing lawns with more climate-appropriate landscaping and investing in the latest efficient appliances we would use 30% less water for the same population, then by all means we should endeavor to do those things.

However, the math gets fuzzy when you realize that residents use 15% of the water consumed in California. Agriculture uses 80% of the water, whether it’s through tax-funded water projects, i.e. reservoirs and aqueducts, or pumped from aquifers. Nowhere did the article mention this inconvenient fact, nor did it suggest that some crops could be fallowed during dry years.

Almond acreage in California has quadrupled in the past 13 years. Almond trees survive with 20% of the water they receive to achieve maximum productivity, but isn’t that what you’re supposed to do in hard times so salmon aren’t extinct and the aquifers aren’t permanently impaired?

JONATHAN McCLELLAND

Santa Rosa

Fire relief delayed

EDITOR: It’s hard to express how infuriating the article about Patrick McCallum and Tubbs fire lobbying was to us (“McCallum fire role in question,” April 20). To think that California legislators have to be lobbied at all to do the right thing for their constituents is maddening. We have neighbors who haven’t received a single penny to date from the PG&E settlement. The Fire Victims Trust should be loaned the $1.5 billion immediately, so that the victims who have waited long enough can be paid.

Regarding the remaining cash on hand, pay it to victims right now instead of all the lawyers, administrators and consultants. Pay them in PG&E stock instead, so the lawyers and administrators don’t drag this on and continue to drain the cash that should go to the victims of a fire more than four years ago.

ED and KATHLEEN HAMILTON

Santa Rosa

Picking a senator

EDITOR: California voters should bear in mind one very important reason why we should support Dianne Feinstein finishing her term, and that is that Gov. Gavin Newsom would otherwise be given the power to appoint a second senator. Newsom already hand-picked Alex Padilla to be a U.S. senator in January 2021. Should he be given the power to personally select both of our state’s senators? Let all the states’ voters decide who our next senator should be, not one man.

LAURIE TRAINOR

Santa Rosa

