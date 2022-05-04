Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Plenty of parking

EDITOR: After reading about downtown Santa Rosa businesses’ opposition to new housing on the site of the Third Street parking garage, I decided to investigate the area’s supposed parking shortage for myself (“Pushback on city plan,” Thursday). Midday Thursday, the entire upper level of the garage was empty. One block south, the upper two levels of the much larger D Street garage were mostly empty, too.

Although I can see why construction would cause some temporary headaches for adjacent businesses, it seems to me that over the long run, they’d gain far more by the addition of hundreds of residents downtown. At a time of acute housing shortage, the businesses — and our elected officials — should take the long view.

JOEL BATTERMAN

Santa Rosa

Don’t blow it again

EDITOR: Four years ago, we voters had the first opportunity in a quarter-century to create systemic change by electing a candidate for sheriff who was not from within the ranks.

We blew that chance and ended up with sheriff who took an antagonistic stance against the Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach, health officials and the Board of Supervisors. It is time to try a different approach and stop making the same mistakes.

We now have a second chance. Vote for Dave Edmonds, who for over three decades as a deputy witnessed what does and does not work inside the Sheriff’s Office. After retiring, he enhanced his knowledge with formal education and has developed a program to help officers maintain 360-degree fitness and learn about community policing. He contributes to the law enforcement community as a writer and teacher and volunteers with local nonprofits.

Edmonds grew up in a poor Latino neighborhood. He was the first in his family to earn a high school degree. These experiences and his ability to speak Spanish inform his professional and formal education and provide him with a firm grasp on the everyday realities of low-income people of color. Vote for Dave Edmonds.

FRANCISCO H. VAZQUEZ

Windsor

Reform university perks

EDITOR: In your April 27 editorial calling for an independent look at CSU scandals, incidents at Sonoma State and Fresno State were cited. However, no mention was made of the use of retreat rights, a contract provision allowing administrators to return to the faculty. These rights are handled on a campus by campus basis and are generally written without any caveats for misconduct. It is up to each campus to delineate how, if at all, the right to retreat is limited. It is time for systemwide standards for the use of this provision in all contracts, and the standards should apply retroactively.

CAROL CASTILLO

Petaluma

Inhumane policies

EDITOR: I’m writing in response to article about alternative housing (“County to consider loosening home rules,” April 11). The article said Permit Sonoma was unable to say how many people have faced de facto eviction. A group called Stop All Government Evictions from Safe Alternative Homes joined the Sonoma Independent in a public records request with Permit Sonoma in November. At that time, Permit Sonoma said 90 trailers and tiny homes were cited that led to people losing their homes in the previous 12 months. However, a number of people we had spoken with were missing from that list.

Permit Sonoma refused to clarify this discrepancy, so I and other Sonoma Independent staff used Permit Sonoma’s publicly available search tool to find the number ourselves. What we found is that Permit Sonoma issued notices for 189 occupied unpermitted dwellings that led to the residence being ordered removed from the property.

Permit Sonoma’s de facto evictions of Sonoma County’s most vulnerable residents need to stop. It remains to be seen whether recent actions by the Board of Supervisors will help, but evidence of these inhumane policies is available for anyone to see.

TIM RYAN

West Sacramento

Helping Ukraine

EDITOR: We are sickened by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but apart from hanging flags, what can we do?

Kate Aronoff wrote in a New York Times op-ed, “Among the quickest, easiest things the United States can do to furnish additional supplies to Europe is to reduce demand for fossil fuels domestically, freeing up more existing gas to go abroad while driving down domestic emissions.”

Let’s support Ukraine by reducing our fossil fuel consumption. Consolidate errands. Send the kids to school on their bikes. Stop idling our engines. You know what to do.

The disruption to our lives would be so minimal compared to what Ukrainians suffer daily. And we’d send a message to our bloated petroleum industry folks who are rolling in windfall profits. Why give one dime more than we must to those who knowingly destroy our planet?

MARY DAVIES

Petaluma

