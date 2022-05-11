Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Male-dominated society

EDITOR: It appears the U.S. Supreme Court is primed to do away with a woman’s right to choose. What’s next? Could it be we will see a return of one group of humans owning and enslaving other humans? Let’s be clear, we remain a male-dominated society. It doesn’t have to be if we continue to strive for equality. That being said, let’s assume for one nanosecond it is the male Homo sapiens who has a womb. As such, the male is now responsible for conception (along with female involvement) and gestation of the fetus. Absurd, yes. But if it were true, there can be no debate that the framers would have ensconced males’ reproductive right to choose in the Constitution.

G. HARDY ACREE

Santa Rosa

Priced out of new units

EDITOR: A couple of hundred new apartments are almost complete on Kawana Springs Road and on Yolanda Avenue in Santa Rosa. Applications are being taken, and one-bedroom apartments are starting at $2,550 a month. If this is Santa Rosa’s idea of affordable, we are in trouble. As a low-income senior citizen needing to move, the threat of homelessness is very real.

LAUREL FAULK

Santa Rosa

Rabbitt’s road work

EDITOR: Save Our Sonoma Roads supports David Rabbitt for supervisor. We have worked with Rabbitt since we began in 2011, and he has been a relentless advocate to find funds to refurbish Sonoma County’s crumbling road system. Under his leadership, county funding for pavement preservation has been boosted tenfold, making our county the most generous contributor of general funds to roads in California.

This is the primary reason that 456 miles of county roads will have been refurbished from 2012 to 2023. Rabbitt’s leadership also enabled the widening of Highway 101, Sonoma County’s main transportation artery.

When SOSroads began, our road system was among the worst in California, because supervisors had neglected for decades their core responsibility to maintain and rehabilitate it. Rabbitt turned this around, directing funding to roads and adopting creative solutions to refurbish our road infrastructure. He co-authored Sonoma County’s first long-term road plan and has helped direct $128 million to implementing it.

Our roads are improving, but we have a long way to go. The county has made important steps in what is necessarily a long journey to refurbish our county road system. Stay the course without backsliding. Vote for David Rabbitt.

CRAIG S. HARRISON

Santa Rosa

A prayer for peace

EDITOR: Everyone is rightly tortured, along with the Ukrainian people, by the genocidal bombing and missile strikes of Vladimir Putin’s Russian military. How long until Putin comes to his senses and halts the meaningless slaughter of civilians, or is replaced as Russia’s autocrat? How much more money, arms and volunteer soldiers will the West have to expend? At this time, nobody knows.

Remember Paul Simon’s hit song, “Slip Slidin’ Away”? One line went like this, “God has His plan, the information’s unavailable to the mortal man … Slip slidin’ away.” God still has a plan for Eastern Europe, Russia, Ukraine, NATO and President Joe Biden, too. But at this point, and probably for some time to come, we must pray for peace and a truce that is fair.

FRANK BAUMGARDNER

Santa Rosa

Voter for a reformer

EDITOR: How much power should one person hold over another — greater than taking away all one’s essential freedoms? That’s the power in the hands of the county sheriff and why this upcoming election is crucial.

The nationwide cry for police responsibility after fatal events, excessive aggression, racial and ethnic discrimination and militant and bullying tactics has been loud and clear. Sonoma County has its own dark history of fatal events — county jail deaths and human rights violations and an atmosphere of permissive physical brutality in its ranks.

After years of pressure, Sonoma County supervisors acquiesced and instituted a citizens review board for Sheriff’s Office oversight and accountability — the Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach. It’s now become clear this office needs requisite power to viably function. Keep in mind that the Board of Supervisors has little jurisdiction over the sheriff and can’t fire him because it’s an elected office.

This next sheriff’s election should be about police reform. Sheriff candidate Carl Tennenbaum fully and unequivocally embraces and pledges to implement the strong reform measures — as delineated in overwhelmingly voter-approved Measure P — for citizen oversight, in hand with police accountability for its actions.

WILL SHONBRUN

Boyes Springs

