Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Harsher rules to come

EDITOR: Think the GOP will stop at reversing Roe v. Wade? Last year, more than 70% of the Republican congressional delegation, including six members from California, co-sponsored the Life at Conception Act (H.R. 1011), which would make some forms of birth control — any that work by preventing implantation — equivalent to abortion and thus subject to the same criminalization that the Supreme Court is about to greenlight in states the GOP controls. The Louisiana legislature just advanced a bill that would classify abortion as homicide. If you’re a woman of childbearing age who wants to be more than a brood mare, the American Taliban is coming for you.

MARY ANN CIAVONNE

Santa Rosa

‘Real zero’ emissions

EDITOR: You published an article detailing the $1.1 billion gift to Stanford University for its school of climate studies (“Stanford given $1.1 billion for new climate school,” May 5). Wow. While Stanford is doing more studies and coming up with new ideas that may (or may not) scale up to global dimensions, the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change is telling us that any policy that doesn’t include phasing out fossil fuels “now or never” is not a real climate plan.

After a report like this we cannot go on doing business as usual. “Net zero” pledges are not going to get the job done; we need “real zero.”

Net zero emissions does not mean zero emissions. Indeed, in many cases, it means the opposite and is instead used as a polluter-driven greenwashing scheme, which is like building a house of cards. Instead of relying on unproven future technologies, we must demand climate plans that radically reduce emissions to zero.

It is incumbent on all of us to put pressure on our government officials to read the IPCC report and pledge their commitment to real zero emissions.

SERGE ZIMBEROFF

Santa Rosa

A unique set of skills

EDITOR: The Sheriff’s Office has changed over the last decade, and its transformation is still in progress. Organizational change is never easy — it takes a unique set of skills, perspectives, experiences and innate qualities. And it takes time — it’s the turning of a cruise liner, at full speed, in the middle of Bodega Bay. It makes the steady hand who leads the next phase all the more important.

There’s no doubt that Eddie Engram’s résumé makes him the obvious choice to lead the Sheriff’s Office in its next phase. But the next sheriff must also bridge the divide between law enforcement and those in our community whose voices haven’t always been heard. As a former sheriff, I know we need someone who will listen to other perspectives with empathy — someone who can view the world through the eyes of another.

Engram’s true strength is compassion and genuine respect for others — those are innate qualities you can’t list on a résumé. He has humility and personal strength, leading not by demand, but example. His calm demeanor and direct approach are comforting to victims in times of crisis and inspiring to those who work under his command.

That’s the Eddie Engram I know, and the sheriff we need.

ROB GIORDANO

Vacaville

SSU ‘blame game’

EDITOR: I am disappointed but not surprised by the no-confidence vote given to Judy Sakaki by staff at Sonoma State University (“Sakaki loses no-confidence vote,” May 10). She has been much maligned by The Press Democrat and others. There have been three major fires in our area, the first in which she lost her home and belongings and she and her husband, Patrick McCallum, barely escaped with their lives. Then followed the COVID pandemic. So the past few years have been filled with many challenges. Almost every institution of higher learning has been impacted by COVID, with decreased enrollment resulting in budget shortfalls. To put all the blame on Sakaki seems shortsighted and unfair.

I would like to remind those who criticize her that the Green Music Center and the new student housing were built under her predecessor. I’m certain mistakes have been made, but it seems to me if SSU wants to attract more students, everyone, including staff, needs to come up with creative solutions and work toward building a better, stronger, cohesive institution. Stop playing the blame game.

CONNIE CODDING

Cotati

Calloway’s ‘robust vision’

EDITOR: Put a check next to Ron Meza Calloway for Sonoma County superintendent of schools. For the past 25 years, I have taught in the Mark West district and have played an active role in our teachers union. In my current position as the lead negotiator, I have sat across the table from Superintendent Ron Calloway numerous times. I am proud to say that we have professionally, respectfully and successfully settled many contracts together, especially during the challenging fires and pandemic. Calloway’s emphasis was always on what was best for students and teachers alike. He has a robust vision for the future of the Mark West district, and I know that he will carry this focus forward to the education in public schools in our county. That’s why I ask you to vote with me for Ron Meza Calloway for Sonoma County school superintendent.

SUSAN GONYO

Windsor

