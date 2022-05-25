Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

A dreamed world

EDITOR: I’d love to live in a world where abortions were never needed or wanted. In such a world, birth control methods would be 100% foolproof and everyone would have access and could easily afford them. There would be no health concerns during pregnancy or childbirth, and health coverage would be attainable and affordable for all. Every employer would be generous with family leave and wouldn’t dream of denying a woman advancement or treating her differently because of pregnancy or motherhood. Everyone could easily afford to feed, clothe and house their children. Every man would take full responsibility for every child fathered — financially, emotionally and logistically. There would be no lapses in human judgment, no prescriptions lost in the mail, no domestic violence. No rape.

Until that day, let’s let women decide when and if they wish to bring another human into the world. After that day, too, in fact. It’s our choice, and no one else’s.

CHRIS MONTALTO

Santa Rosa

An accomplished leader

EDITOR: As a teacher and Tubbs fire survivor, I have witnessed and benefited from Ron Meza Calloway’s leadership skills while he has served as the superintendent of the Mark West Union School District.

His collaboration with county and state officials following the fire was unprecedented. Calloway was the catalyst our community needed during that challenging time. Working with families and staff who were relocated, he exemplified what it meant to be a leader while maintaining the educational balance for staff and students who had suffered the devastating loss of their homes. Through it all, Calloway always prioritized the social and emotional well-being of our students and educational community.

He demonstrated the same leadership and collaboration as we continue to navigate the ever-changing landscape of the COVID pandemic. As students returned, Calloway facilitated a safe return to school by providing the tools needed to support our students; socially, emotionally and educationally.

Sonoma County needs an educational leader who models leadership and collaboration. Join me in voting for Ron Meza Calloway for Sonoma County superintendent of schools.

RILEY BURKE

Santa Rosa

Channeling the past

EDITOR: Nobody in today’s world can explain what’s in Vladimir Putin’s mind, but the originalists on the Supreme Court can interpret the minds of what the founders were thinking almost 250 years ago? Women and a Black man on the court? No! Why bother with the democratic process when nine judges determine the ultimate outcome. Outdated and underhanded, our processes need a major overhaul. It’s the same as it always been: Those with the gold make all the rules.

PS: Pass the Equal Rights Amendment.

WANDA HALE

Petaluma

Supporting Engram

EDITOR: By way of introduction, I am a lifelong Sonoma County resident. I served 30 years with the Sheriff’s Office, retiring as a captain in 2012. I then served as the chief of police at Santa Rosa Junior College and then in Novato, where I retired earlier this year after almost 40 years in law enforcement.

I oversaw the bureaus Eddie Engram worked in at the Sheriff’s Office, and he quickly garnered a reputation as a hardworking, humble, professional peace officer who was both intelligent and compassionate. I saw him retain that humility as he rose through the ranks of the Sheriff’s Office, all the while continuing to grow in his capacity as a law enforcement executive.

Engram by far outpaces the other two candidates for sheriff in his knowledge of contemporary law enforcement issues, the workings of the Sheriff’s Office and his established relationships within the community. Most importantly, he brings with him a willingness to listen to and work with our community and government leaders. Please join me in supporting Eddie Engram for Sonoma County sheriff.

MATTHEW T. McCAFFREY

Santa Rosa

Bathtub boondoggle

EDITOR: Regarding the “Fine Balance” bathtub art project moving to the H Street pocket park (“Council approves amended plan for art project,” May 19): Petaluma wasted time and energy on this Water Street boondoggle and now $85,000 on an environmental impact report for a bunch of bathtubs hanging from above. So, city of Petaluma, whatever floats your boat (or bathtub, in this case). Now we have the Recreation, Music and Parks Commission applauding the revised H Street plan and citing its thriving possibilities to “activate the pocket park by creating a destination for tourism.” OK, people, it’s a small pocket park on the river — do you think people are really going to say, “Let’s drive to Petaluma to see those bathtubs on H Street”? I seriously doubt it.

CAROL BRANDT

Petaluma

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.