Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Replacement redux

EDITOR: Let us enter a time machine and return to the 1830s and 1840s. Californios, Tejanos and other native-born residents of the West and Southwest are alarmed by the influx of people who are not like them. These immigrants don’t speak their language or accept their cultural values and ways. In fact, there is a concern that a great “replacement conspiracy” wants to take over their country. Oh, wait, those immigrants are white, mostly Anglo-Saxons and speak English. So, in terms of contemporary conservatives, this was OK. In fact, according to them, it should be taught as revered history in our schools.

This country has a long history of white nativist/nationalists objecting to non-northern European immigrants “diluting” the “traditional American” population — Chinese, Japanese, Italians, Slavs and Jews from East Europe. Exclusionary and limiting immigration laws, ethnic/religious quotas and discriminatory policies all served the white nationalist goal of preventing diversity within the population.

The real conspiracy historically has been to maintain white nationalist control of America. Fox News, Donald Trump and the GOP right wing are just the current perpetrators of this hypocritical malignancy.

ROBERT FAUX

Santa Rosa

Retire this claim

EDITOR: So, the good guys with guns, good guys trained in Texas no less, showed up and waited 45 minutes before doing anything while a little girl watched her classmates get murdered and pleaded for help. Obscene. Can we finally throw this ridiculous argument on the garbage heap where it has always belonged?

RICHARD A. DURR

Santa Rosa

Remember the innocents

EDITOR: As we honor those who fought and died for our freedom, as on Memorial Day, a section of our nation’s cemeteries should be reserved for the many innocents who have died in school shootings. Perhaps Republicans can at least vote for this.

JANET ELLIS

Rohnert Park

Allowing homelessness

EDITOR: The Press Democrat’s editorial board is concerned about homelessness. It is for, and against, depending on nuanced applications, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposed Care Courts, which could force selected unhoused persons to receive mental health treatment. Here’s what I and many others have never seen editorially or as news in The Press Democrat, or heard from a single supervisor, in a decade on the topic of homelessness — how to build our way out of this mess.

There is virtually no middle-to-low housing being built in Sonoma County. To do so, the paper, among others, would have to challenge the business alliance (real estate, developers, builders, trade unions, investors, etc.) to eliminate single-family zoning, which has created so much wealth for them. They would have to challenge supervisors to stop their silence on single-family zoning. They would have to challenge NIMBYs who throttle all attempts to propose low-income housing as a threat to their artificially high home prices.

This hasn’t and probably won’t happen. It’s much easier to get excited about side issues — Care Courts or asserting character flaws onto the unhoused (addiction, for example) or calling the problem “intractable.” Don’t build any housing, nothing changes.

“Pay no attention to that man over there behind the curtain.” (Some call this reporting, or editorializing).

TERRY ROWAN

Santa Rosa

Time for a change

EDITOR: If you like what has been going on — huge inflation, high prices, higher cost of living and housing, homelessness etc. — you should vote to retain existing politicians. If you don’t like what is going on, then vote for someone else.

In Rohnert Park, the city claimed it didn’t have the money to use reclaimed water to irrigate the median strip on Country Club Drive. False. The city just spent $12.6 million to buy land for an unneeded project, using spare general funds (“RP downtown plan advances,” May 19).

We all know how the state is throwing away money, being untruthful about most things and sitting on billions of dollars from overtaxation, all the while raising gas taxes again. The state doesn’t seem to be able to find a way to do something about the price of gas and many other items. Vote for someone else. The same type of mistakes are being made at the federal level, much of which is responsible for inflation and high prices. Vote for someone else to discourage this continued misconduct by our so-called representatives.

DAVID GRUNDMAN

Rohnert Park

