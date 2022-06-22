Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Preserving rural charm

EDITOR: Finally, seven years after the county began work on the winery events ordinance, the Planning Commission approved a draft to go before the Board of Supervisors for adoption in September (“Commission wraps up new winery events rules,” June 9). We appreciate the efforts involved in developing a balanced ordinance with clear parameters that level the playing field for new applicants seeking to host events while addressing noise, traffic and other disruptions to rural character.

We can no longer afford to ignore the limited carrying capacity of our roads, diminishing water resources and degradation of rural character. The supervisors and the tourism board are aware of tourism's external costs and have an obligation to address infrastructure and public safety needs. Sonoma County is at a crossroads: large-scale development, part-time homeowners and vacation rentals are tearing the social fabric of our communities.

Rural character is what differentiates Sonoma County from other wine regions. Approval of this ordinance would be a positive step toward preventing our county from becoming a victim of tourism success. After a decade of unfettered growth, leading to approval of nearly 500 wineries/tasting rooms, a clear and balanced winery events ordinance will protect the county's scenic, rural qualities for visitors and residents alike.

PADI SELWYN

Co-chair of Neighbors to Preserve Rural Sonoma County

Help for elder abuse

EDITOR: The article on elder abuse was helpful in alerting people to watch for such signs among their neighbors (“Terrified in own home,” June 15). It also correctly stated that people don't know where to go for help.

However, there is an easily available resource right here in Santa Rosa: The Family Justice Center at 2755 Mendocino Ave. The telephone number is 707-565-8253. Anyone can call, whether they are a victim or a concerned neighbor or friend. The caller's privacy will be protected, and an investigation will occur.

Elder abuse takes place in the very nicest neighborhoods where you would least expected. I know this works, because I have called on behalf of people who have been fearful of calling themselves. Investigations and help have promptly been provided.

We need to be alert and aware – to be good neighbors. The center would prefer getting a call that may not present a problem rather than have the issue unresolved.

Getting involved could protect someone's health and safety.

PATRICIA F. CLOTHIER

Santa Rosa

For silent fireworks

EDITOR: Given the rampant shootings in our world, I have a request to the Sonoma region I have made every year: Could the lovely, serene Sonoma County and towns please have fireworks on the Fourth of July without the gun shot sounds? In Collecchio, Italy, near the romantic Parma region, they have created serenity surrounding the magnificent display of lights as people gather to enjoy. This new endeavor here would model "no shooting sounds please" and offer us an event which supports all life, including the shivering, terrorized animals running all over town and in harm’s way.

KATY BYRNE

Sonoma

Trails aren’t a priority

EDITOR: To date, 24 miles of the planned 70-mile Marin to Sonoma bike path have been completed. The cost of the first half-mile completed in Marin County has been reported as between $3.1 and $5.5 million, and the 4.6 miles completed in Sonoma County has been reported as $5.7 million for construction only, excluding the costs of design and permits.

The cost of the planned 316-mile Great Redwood Trail has been estimated by the California state transportation agency at $5 billion, $1 billion to build and $4 billion to address negative environmental impacts.

Given the recent increase in the costs of construction, these years old estimates are clearly far too low to be realistic. Huge projects such as these commonly end up costing well above pre-construction estimates.

The use of limited government resources for bike paths and trails is difficult to justify in the current economy. What could a $5 billion investment in the significant real needs for community-based mental health services and local affordable housing accomplish?

WILLIAM CAMPAGNA

Cotati

Democrats’ opportunity

EDITOR: Joe Biden has the golden opportunity of a lifetime, and he's wasting it. He needs to use the bully pulpit and implore Congress to issue him emergency power to roll back and freeze gasoline prices. Republicans are the only ones stopping those bills – which are currently pending in both houses. If Republicans refuse, they will pay a heavy price in the November election, and instead of the sweep they would normally have, they could give major majorities to the Democrats. Is Biden smart enough to see this? One can only hope.

MIKE TUHTAN

Sebastopol

