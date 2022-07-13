Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Help with housing

EDITOR: Regarding the cost of affordable housing (“It’s $700k to build one apartment,” July 3), I wonder if Sonoma County might consider a pilot project granting some of those $700,000 amounts directly to lower-middle-income working renters with the stipulation that they must use most of it to purchase a house or condominium in Sonoma County with cash.

Oversight would be needed to make sure grants are actually used to purchase housing they can afford to maintain, and that families or individuals are connected with other community resources to assist them if needed. Any money above what they need for housing purchases could be placed into bank accounts to be used only for housing or emergency expenses. A pilot project such as this would give its recipients ownership stakes in their communities and neighborhoods.

I don’t think most people living or working here prefer living in dense metropolitan areas, nor do they want to live in large public housing projects. Yes, our county is changing, but helping people already living here to build their investments, eventually building their wealth, could be win-win-win for lower-middle-income working people, housing providers and the county as a whole.

JEAN M. DAVIS

Forestville

Water always wins

EDITOR: The Oyster Cove development on the banks of the Petaluma River is planned to fail (“Development has wave of community support,” Thursday). Everyone agrees that climate change is going to raise water levels. Elevating the first-floor ceiling level to accommodate expected floods is laughable. What business wants to locate in a flood zone, never mind that insurance may or may not be available. And how often do residents want to replace flooded cars? How safe can a structure be with a flood running through it?

The floods are coming, so why can’t they be managed? There are examples throughout our region of water interface being reclaimed for both river health and development.

It is government’s responsibility to make decisions based on long-term benefits to citizens. The developers have a short-term goal in this project. The effects of flooding will be left to citizens to clean up. Water doesn’t have a voice in this discussion, but it will have its way.

CHRIS PETERSON

Santa Rosa

Controlling the court

EDITOR: Wake up, Democrats. Can’t you see what’s happening? This wrecking ball of a Supreme Court is just getting started. In its next session the court already agreed to hear a case in which it could effectively give state legislatures unchecked power to overturn federal election results and appoint their own slates of electors. Such a ruling would mean the end of democracy in America. It would be the beginning of a permanent one-party autocracy.

The only way to avoid this right now is to expand the court. Joe Biden must get four more liberal justices onto the court to neuter the conservative extremists, and he must do it immediately. Why? Because Democrats might lose control of the Senate in the midterms, and then there’ll be no way to get more justices confirmed.

An institutional, incremental approach is not viable (if it ever was). This is an existential crisis that demands drastic action. The window for democracy is closing. Where is the necessary sense of urgency in today’s Democratic Party? We need to get out there and scream from the rooftops, “Do it now. Or lose everything.”

JOHN MASON

Santa Rosa

Desalination issues

EDITOR: John Dunning (“Study desalination,” Letters, Monday) failed to address two major issues. First, we must reduce the amount of water we each use, and second, and maybe more importantly, where will the waste products of the desalination process go? The environmental impacts are significant.

MARTHA JOHNSON

Santa Rosa

Weapons of war

EDITOR: Tom Lanzone complains about the new gun rule allowed by the Supreme Court, but he also asks, “Are tanks next?” (“An activist court,” Letters, Monday). It must be legal to own tanks, because every morning when I walk down to get the newspaper I walk past a small junkyard and it has a couple of tanks in it, their cannons pointing toward the road. Every once in a while, one of them is gone, so it must work.

If you ever attend the air show at the Sonoma County airport, you’ll see World War II combat airplanes that are flown in by their private owners. Decades ago, I even saw a Russian MiG-15 jet fighter flying overhead.

My understanding of the law is that you can own all these big military weapons, but they just can’t shoot. That should give us all some relief.

HANS BEERBAUM

Petaluma

