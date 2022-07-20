Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

A pardon for Trump

EDITOR: According to Doyle McManus’ July 12 column, it may be exceedingly difficult to convince a jury of Donald Trump’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, though the Justice Department is moving carefully in collecting sufficient evidence for a possible indictment (“Garland moves cautiously on prosecuting Trump,”).

At the risk of causing apoplexy all the way round (especially at Mar-a-Lago), I think President Joe Biden should follow Gerald Ford’s lead. Biden should declare that for the good of the country and to put this second “national nightmare” to rest, he is granting a pardon to Trump for any crimes he committed or might have committed against the United States.

I’m sure Republicans will howl that you can’t pardon someone who hasn’t been convicted of a crime, but as I recollect, Richard Nixon had not been convicted when Ford granted him a pardon.

JOHN WISE

Guerneville

Denying trail access

EDITOR: I was aghast when I read that the Joe Rodota Trail (located near Roseland, not Fountaingrove) is once again closed indefinitely due to a homeless encampment.

I just returned from a road trip through the Upper Midwest and New York. In Minneapolis, which has a large homeless population, a caring government and an excellent bike trail system, the trails are open. In Madison Wisconsin, also liberal, also many unhoused, bike trails are open. In Buffalo, New York, which is an economically devastated city, the bike trails are open, clean and safe for commuting. Why? Because in those cities bike trails are considered an important part of the transportation system.

Santa Rosa and Sonoma County government drone on and on about becoming green and carbon neutral and about making a fossil-fuel-free future. Apparently, this is lip service.

FYI: There is no signage in advance of the blocked bike path. The Press Democrat article said to go down Sebastopol Road, a busy commercial street. Try riding it with your school-age children.

The hypocrisy is breathtaking.

MARK SWEDLUND

Sebastopol

Colleges as profit centers

EDITOR: Your July 13 editorial correctly points out how post-secondary education in this country is broken (“Loan forgiveness must come with education reform”). But you fail to delineate the root of the problem, which argues strongly against forgiveness. In 1980, the country experienced the Reagan revolution, and Republican legislators across the country eviscerated support for these institutions.

The intended result was that public colleges and universities necessarily betrayed the high-minded and high-sounding principles of imparting civic values and substituted systems of accountability and metrics that Republican businessmen could more easily understand.

Forced to compete for students, fancy student centers and dorms went up and academic standards went down. The pursuit of education was jettisoned for the promise of job training. Computer science courses eclipsed history courses. Admission standards were lowered so everybody could go. Flunking out meant money walking out the door, so “retention” was touted as a liberal value. Post-secondary education became a business, not much different from selling used cars or hot dogs. Americans bought into it, hook, line and sinker, took a four-year vacation, and now they want their money back. Sorry, we don’t give refunds.

Also, you neglected to mention that the bailout only goes to students indirectly. The money goes, with interest, to the bankers who lent thousands to anyone with a pulse.

TOM GLYNN

Santa Rosa

A ‘simple solution’

EDITOR: I have a simple solution for the Joe Rodota Trail closure. There are hundreds of parking spaces at various Sonoma County and Santa Rosa city offices. Offer camping spots there. Bingo, 20 tents moved off the trail. If government employees find the loss of parking space inconvenient, they can ride a bike to work. It would be much easier with the Joe Rodota Trail open.

ROB FOWLER

Sebastopol

Forced childbirth

EDITOR: I am puzzled by the obsession that those who oppose abortion have with forced childbirth. In the past, most people who opposed abortion on demand at least supported it on behalf of the mother’s health and in the case of rape or incest. Now I see people who oppose any and all abortions, including the horrific case of a pregnant 10-year-old.

I would understand this if we had a problem with underpopulation. America does not have that problem. There are plenty of people who desire to immigrate to the U.S., incluidng young couples with young children. We aren’t running out of children.

Women are even afraid to use apps to track periods and look at their fertility. This is forced childbirth. I cannot see any reason for this as we are not suffering from underpopulation, and if we were, we could let more families into the country. Could it be that the antiabortionists are only concerned about a declining population of white people, and most immigrants are not white?

LINDA ROBINETT

Sebastopol

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.