Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Medicare for all

EDITOR: Regarding your article about the Amazon purchase of One Medical (“Amazon to buy primary care provider,” Friday), I find myself outraged by this action. I know that it’s just a huge corporation purchasing another corporation. However, I am skeptical that Amazon will fulfill the legal obligations connected with patient care and case management at a reasonable cost. Instead, I propose that we follow the suggestion of Sen. Bernie Sanders and provide Medicare for all.

Medicare has the lowest overhead of any medical provider or insurer in the United States. Let America have a system that provides care for all at reasonable cost. Most advanced countries, including Canada, have these systems of affordable care and payment. You don’t hear of their citizens dying because they are unable to access treatment or receive prescriptions due to the high costs of care.

In my view, Americans are entitled to health care as a human right.

MYRNA SPIEGLER

Rohnert Park

Misplaced priorities

EDITOR: I am getting pushed to the limit by the homeless issue. The Press Democrat had two stories on July 13. One documented the closure of part of the Joe Rodota Trail by homeless squatters who are impeding public use. This trail is for recreational bike riders, runners and walkers. Citizens are told to detour around the closed section. Yeah, inconvenience the public and kowtow to the “campers.”

The second story told us the county supervisors are spending $4 million to change to the county’s camping policy. Camping policy? The Rodota trail is not a campground. Priority should go to citizens who bankroll the trails and parks, not to those who trash the sites, commit crimes and start fires.

How many times must these areas be cleared out? How much money must be thrown at homeless people and their advocates, with nothing to show for it?

Citizens are being held hostage by homeless people who have no intention of obeying the law and want society to take care of them forever. The supervisors should grow a spine and start thinking about the taxpayers for a change. We are not their ATM.

MILT SPINNAKER

Rohnert Park

Sanctioned sideshows?

EDITOR: As I was driving, I noticed some recurring, strange and heavy skid marks on the road. What occurred to me was that someone might have been practicing for a sideshow. Later, I wondered why there couldn’t be a place for sideshows, maybe at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, where participants could get together to show off their expertise instead of using public roads, disturbing residents and endangering people.

There could be places for the public to sit and even refreshments. If the public response was enough, admission could eventually be charged. Of course, to enter as a participant, drivers would need a valid driver’s license and could not be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

It is worth considering both from a safety and possible financial position.

COLIN GODWIN

Sebastopol

We are culprits, too

EDITOR: I’m not sure if it’s a basic trait of human nature to find some external boogeyman to cite as the reason for failure, but it is an American trait for sure. I'm truly disappointed that the reviled senator from West Virginia played his hand as he did, but I’m not surprised. After all, he is the largest recipient in the Senate of contributions from the fossil fuel industry.

What is more disheartening, but also predictable, is the overwhelming response to high energy prices. We, collectively, know that we’re literally cooking our future by burning far too much fuel, and our foremost response is to throw a tantrum and clamor for more drilling, etc. so we don’t feel the immediate heat of pain at the pump, like toddlers denied a second helping of dessert.

Maybe we should be cleaning our mirrors so we can see ourselves more clearly, instead of blaming Sen. Joe Manchin. Accepting at least some responsibility for our predicament might give us enough pause to create a realistic, sustainable solution.

JONATHAN McCLELLAND

Santa Rosa

Backing a bully

EDITOR: I don’t understand people’s blind obsession with Donald Trump. He has proven multiple times he is nothing more than a third grade bully with a first grader’s vocabulary. He has nothing to say other than lies and childish insults.

He spent years sucking up to Kim Jong-un and Vladimir Putin and got nothing more than a pat on the head like any other pet they had. People seem to forget President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was the man Trump tried to blackmail into fabricating a story to hurt Joe Biden, and when it didn’t work he withheld already approved aid money from Ukraine. I have no doubt that if Trump were still in office he would gleefully get on his knees to Putin and tell Zelenskyy, while his country is being destroyed, “See, you should have gone along with me.”

Trump is a habitual liar, a racist, a narcissist and, worse, a traitor to his country for trying to overthrow our democratic process because of his childish ego. He should be convicted and imprisoned for treason.

LONNIE GREEN

Penngrove

