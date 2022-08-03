Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Civilian oversight needed

EDITOR: The upcoming community meetings to be held in Santa Rosa by the city’s contracted police auditor are a welcome step to improving dialogue and understanding (“Police oversight meetings planned,” Friday). We need to understand how the auditor’s work will improve response and training of the Santa Rosa Police Department.

What is lacking is ongoing civilian oversight of the police. Twice yearly feedback sessions are useful but they do not provide monitoring and accountability for implementation of improvements of police response, and that is the goal we should be striving for.

We need the City Council to direct the city manager to implement a council-appointed civilian police oversight board.

For more information about civilian oversight, go to nacole.org, the National Association for Civilian Oversight of Law Enforcement.

PATRICIA B. KUTA

Santa Rosa

Tropical Sonoma?

EDITOR: I know that global warming is a thing, but has Sonoma County’s climate shifted so dramatically that the theme of our county agricultural fair is tropical paradise? We do live in an agricultural paradise worth celebrating, but we don’t grow pineapples here or coconuts or hibiscus flowers. We grow apples and grapes and roses. Will next year be a winter wonderland theme? Or perhaps desert delights?

CHRISTINE McQUISTON

Monte Rio

Three Jan. 6 questions

EDITOR: After watching the Jan. 6 committee hearings and reading the news coverage, I have three simple questions for everyone. First, did Donald Trump actively and intentionally cause the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at our nation’s Capitol?

The committee produced multiple Republican witnesses who testified under oath that Trump did inspire and cause the riot.

Second, did Trump actively and intentionally try to overturn the legitimate Electoral College vote count?

Again, the committee has questioned multiple, credible Republican witnesses who have testified that Trump conspired to overturn the certified Electoral College vote count.

Third, should Trump be held legally responsible for violating his oath of office, our Constitution and our constitutional democracy?

My opinion is that Trump should be arrested, charged, prosecuted and most likely convicted of actively and intentionally violating our Constitution and democracy. A more uncomfortable legal word for violating our Constitution is treason.

Now, I want to hear what everyone else has to say about Trump. Please write your own letter. Then we can have a great American debate about Trump’s actions.

JIM SHELTON

Santa Rosa

Missing the obvious

EDITOR: People should start paying attention to what is before us and headed our way. We could implement every climate change fix in existence, and it isn’t going to do anything for a long, long time if it does anything at all.

Buying a Prius, killing farming as we know it and destroying our economic system does absolutely nothing except make virtue-signalers feel good. Local governments are throwing up huge apartments and planned estates all over, and there is no water for any of it. Lake Mead is 33% full, and our local reservoirs are half full and falling.

Instead of articles about offended whiners, we need articles about building pipelines and dams, a lot of them. Connect the places that are flooded to places that are dry.

The people in charge are just going to stand by and watch the place dry up and burn. They don’t care about details or positive changes, that is obvious. The amount of water, sewer and parking required for all of these prefabbed “low-cost housing” units at $2,500 a month each is ridiculous.

DAVID HAYNES

Santa Rosa

Understanding Medicare

EDITOR: Bernie Sanders’ “Medicare for All” was a misnomer, making it out that Medicare for seniors is free. Far from it. Medicare funding comes from working people paying 1.45% of their income to the Medicare fund. At 65, a person pays $170.10 a month for Medicare — usually taken out of their Social Security check.

A person needs a supplemental plan for prescription drugs and medical costs. Choosing an HMO like Kaiser Permanente includes prescriptions and medical services for a low monthly cost. Monthly premiums vary depending on annual out-of-pocket costs, with a cap.

But you are limited to the network in an HMO. Choose a PPO for your medical plan and prescription drugs and monthly costs are higher and varying premiums affect your out-of-pocket costs. However, this gives you more freedom choosing doctors and pharmacies.

Medicare does not offer direct medical services. It’s an administrative organization that collects money to pay administrative and health care costs. It reimburses money to health care organizations that provide the services and prescriptions drugs. Medicare also sets the rules to access health services.

ANDREW SMITH

Santa Rosa

