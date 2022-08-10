Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Wine and wells

EDITOR: I live in Wine Country, and I’m on a well. A mature grapevine needs 6 to 8 gallons of water a day. After harvesting, it takes an additional 2½ gallons to 6 gallons of water to make a gallon of wine. The wine industry should be taxed a certain percentage to be put into a fund to help property owners dig new wells when their wells run dry. This should also apply to big agribusiness in the Central Valley. A new well can cost between $15 and $25 per foot. I have a 400-foot well. If the wineries around me have 401-foot wells — well, you do the math.

FLORA HALUZAK

Sebastopol

Big oil, big profits

EDITOR: Let the facts speak for themselves. Second quarter profits for ExxonMobil: $17.85 billion. Chevron: $11.62 billion. Shell: $11.5 billion. Put the blame for inflation where it belongs. The fossil fuel industry spends $200 million a year lobbying to block policies to tackle climate change. The people of the world suffer floods, fires, extreme heat and sea level rise while the oil industry bathes in record profits.

MICHAEL GILLOGLY

Santa Rosa

Fair’s security morass

EDITOR: Security inspections at the Sonoma County fair are a total disaster. The Brookwood Avenue gate lines have been ridiculously long every day when the gates open. On Saturday, it took almost 30 minutes to get past security. There were seniors in wheelchairs, seniors using walkers, seniors standing with canes in midday heat. It borders on elder abuse to subject them to such conditions.

One reason for the security issues: The gates now open at noon; in prior years they opened at 10 a.m. A second reason: There aren’t enough metal detectors and inspection staff. Oracle Park holds 40,000 people and no one spends more than a few minutes in line.

People understand the need for security. No one wants to see guns and knives brought into the fair. But when I finally got to security, I was stopped for having a half a bag of pretzels. Meanwhile, hundreds waited to get in.

Waiting in line, I couldn’t help but wonder where the members of the fair board or the Board of Supervisors were. I am pretty sure they were not standing in the line that I was in. What line do they go through?

BOB HESSE

Sonoma

News or opinion?

EDITOR: As I read Staff Writer Emily Wilder’s article about how different religions look at abortion, I wondered if it belonged in the opinion section (“Not so simple,” July 31). Her rhetorical endorsement of the claim that restrictions on abortion violate First Amendment protections on religious liberty is unreasonable. Our country’s most fundamental belief, that all people are created equal, is based on the idea that the value of human life is inherent and not relative. So, to argue that the mother’s life, always and in all cases, takes priority over the life of the fetus is a betrayal of that principle.

Of course, our tradition rightly gives the mother a preference in the case of a life and death medical decision, and the recent Supreme Court decision recognizes this. The implication that the court was unduly influenced by political interests driven by evangelicals and Catholics, without substantiating evidence drawn from the text of the decision, is facile and intellectually dishonest.

From an atheistic point of view, the scientific evidence clearly points to the moment of conception as the beginning of a new, individual human life. To ignore the fact in an article like this betrays a bias on the part of the author that diminishes what otherwise might be an enlightening story.

TOM GLYNN

Santa Rosa

Threats to democracy

EDITOR: Overlooked in the threats to democracy is the role of media, particularly Fox News and its cohorts. Listening to them, one would believe wrongly that students are being LGTBQ+ groomed, white students are being shamed for their ancestors’ treatment of others, Democrats are trying to dilute the vote by importing Black and brown immigrants, COVID is no worse than the flu, and Democrats want to take all your guns away.

Far more dangerous is the “unrealityist” assertion that Donald Trump won the 2020 election, encouraging many lawmakers to run as election deniers. Often unrealityist lawmakers originate the lie, but unrealityist media doesn't fact check; indeed they echo and amplify the lie. Unrealityists ostracize and call true Republicans RINOs.

Unrealityists create grievance. Adherents are told their gun rights are threatened, their vote is threatened, their First Amendment rights are violated through mask mandates, and the president who would save them had the election stolen from him. In that information bubble, who wouldn’t be angry?

This creates an environment for insurrection. It is supposedly illegal to shout fire in a crowded auditorium. The U.S. auditorium has about 330 million attendees. And the fire shouts continue.

JON WOBBER

Cotati

