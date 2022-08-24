Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Be wary of third parties

EDITOR: For much of the 20th century, Democrats and Republicans debated what was best for the American people. Both parties learned to win some and lose some, but never questioned the patriotism of the opposing party. People could have differing political views without distrusting people who did not share their view.

Now things are very different. The Republicans referred to above are now considered RINOs, and the Democrats are radical socialist haters. The Republican Party has become the party of the Big Lie and metastasized. Traditional Republicans together with independents and conservative Democrats are feeling the need to form a third party. An understandable sentiment, but danger lurks. What danger? Third party spoilers. At this moment, the consequences could be disastrous.

Diversity of opinion is good, so go ahead and form a third party, but for the immediate future nominate candidates only for local nonpartisan offices. Focus your energy at the state and national level to change reapportionment policies and to change election methods so as to eliminate the potential for third party spoilers, e.g., preference voting and instant runoffs. Only after those changes are adopted should candidates be put forward.

JIM PEDGRIFT

Santa Rosa

Sheltering animals

EDITOR: Like Michael Nelligan (“No more horse racing,” Letters, Aug. 12), I am not in favor of horse racing, and I feel the urgent need to house homeless people and increase affordable housing. Horse racing is a sport with a tragic history of animal abuse in the interest of fame and greed. However, the fairgrounds are an official evacuation center in times of wildfires and other emergencies. The barns, paddocks and racetrack are an essential staging point for evacuation of horses and livestock, and owners are required to stay with their animals during evacuation. The area must be kept available for that purpose.

LINDA LLOYD

Santa Rosa

Water scarcity

EDITOR: Given the stark impacts on the Colorado River basin due to climate change and politicians’ blindfolded water policies, the amount of new housing being built in and around Santa Rosa is astounding. Arizona and Southern California expanded their housing stock exponentially with little regard for the science of water management. As the Colorado has in recent decades, so has the Russian River fallen to historic low flows with no solutions in sight. The desire for a larger housing stock is commendable, but our politicians must find answers to our water shortage with eyes wide open. It seems questionable that we can build our way out of water scarcity.

DAVID ST. JOHN

Sebastopol

Too much housing

EDITOR: For three years, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors has getting input from the public regarding the former Sonoma Developmental Center property in Eldridge. The mantra from the supervisors and their consultants was “patience in the process.” On Jan. 25, Supervisor Susan Gorin suggested that 450 homes rather than 1,000 might be more suitable for rural Glen Ellen and acknowledged the North Valley Municipal Advisory Group for its diligence in putting forth alternatives that would be compatible with the existing landscape and economy. All of this was for naught.

Eldridge should not be used to fill the housing quotas that the county is required to fulfill. Glen Ellen supports affordable housing in scale, historic preservation and the wildlife corridor, but the public’s comments have been falling on deaf ears, which is now evident in the draft environmental report (“Draft calls for 1,000 housing units,” Aug. 11)

Patience in the process has gotten us nowhere but back to a government goal of 1,000 homes ruining rural and natural environments, creating fire evacuation danger and destroying history.

TERESA MURPHY

Glen Ellen

Don’t tax home solar

EDITOR: Now that the Inflation Reduction Act, with its incentives for solar power, is signed into law, Californians should have even more reason to install clean, zero-emission solar energy systems on our homes. Yet the California Public Utilities Commission is still trying to levy additional taxes on home solar power.

In 2016, Nevada instituted the same type of solar taxes, resulting in collapse of their home solar market until those taxes were repealed a few years later.

With the effects of the climate crisis staring us in the face every day, it’s time for the Public Utilities Commission to back off of taxing home solar power, and it’s time for Gov. Gavin Newsom to take the lead on this issue and call on the commission to abandon this proposal.

MICHAEL HARRIS

Bodega Bay

