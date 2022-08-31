Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Adding staff at IRS

EDITOR: All of us who are wage earners pay our full share of taxes. It is the wealthy who have the ability to legally make deductions that reduce their share of taxes. Sometimes people and corporations cheat or make errors, which is why we need more people on staff at the Internal Revenue Service to review these complex tax returns. President Joe Biden and Congress have wisely voted to go after tax dodgers so that they pay their fair share. More staff will also speed up the refunds that many are due. Good job.

SUE CONLEY

Petaluma

The danger in gossip

EDITOR: I’m convinced that we’ve become a nation of gossips. With Donald Trump’s big lie, there is no evidence of election fraud, and what little evidence his supporters have tried to show amounts to gossip. With the search and recovery at Trump’s home in Florida of top-secret documents, his supporters claimed among other things that the FBI planted evidence. This claim amounts to more gossip. Trump is being investigated on multiple fronts and his defense mostly amounts to gossip.

Of course, gossip can be dangerous. I’ve seen large companies destroyed when they react to what amounts to gossip. I’m personally a victim of gossip. The Sandy Hook parents who won a defamation suit against Alex Jones are victims of gossip. And now we are hearing of threats to the FBI agents who searched Trump’s home and the judge who signed the warrant. Gossip has become dangerous.

I believe the biggest culprit is social media. It is the perfect platform for spreading gossip, which is why I do not participate in any social media. I get my news from valid news outlets like The Press Democrat. They don’t report gossip. I encourage more people to do the same.

BOB JOHNSON

Lower Lake

Cartoonists’ advocate

EDITOR: I am thrilled to learn of Jeannie Schulz’s award from the National Cartoonist Society (“Ally of cartoonists,” Sunday). She may not wield a pen, but she carries the flag for cartoonists everywhere. Years ago, she took a handful of cartoonists, including me, to Cuba where we spent a week meeting cartoonists and animators in Havana. I am still in touch with a number of them. She is like a needle pulling thread throughout the cartooning world, bringing us all together like beads on one string.

BRIAN NARELLE

Rohnert Park

Saving on energy bills

EDITOR: I understand no one likes bills that are higher than expected. Increased temperatures across Sonoma County are causing customers to crank up air conditioners, which can lead to higher energy bills.

PG&E doesn’t add any mark up on the energy we buy for our customers’ use, neither gas nor electric. What we pay, you pay. Yet market prices for energy supplies, which account for about half of a customer’s monthly electric bill, are expected to be about 75% higher this summer compared to last year.

Everyone can take simple steps to improve energy efficiency to help reduce energy usage and lower costs. One way is to sign up for programs to avoid bill surprises as the mercury rises. Other tips are:

— Pre-cool the home; use AC in the morning or overnight.

— Set thermostats at 78 degrees or higher, health permitting, when home.

— Change air filters regularly. A dirty air filter makes the system work harder, using more energy.

— Keep blinds and curtains closed to prevent the sun’s rays from heating the home.

— Enroll in free programs, including bill forecast alerts and budget billing, to spread energy costs evenly through the year.

For more tips on how to save, visit pge.com/summer.

RON RICHARDSON

Regional vice president, PG&E

Needless killings

EDITOR: One evening years ago, as I left a Metro station in suburban Maryland, I was accosted by a robber who assumed a shooting stance while an accomplice moved to get behind me. The gunman was too far off for a good shot, so I ran to my car and got out of the parking lot before they could reach me.

On a sidewalk in Sweden years earlier, a drunk pulled out a pocketknife and demanded money. I stepped aside and went on my way. Years later, on a back street in D.C., three men past their prime demanded cash, and I ran away again.

I tell these stories because I wonder what I would have done had I been an armed, out-of-uniform cop. Shot the first guy, surely, and perhaps his accomplice. Maybe shot the drunk. Pulled my gun on the old guys, escalating the situation.

The cops later staked out the Metro station and arrested the robbers. The drunk apologized and put his knife back in his pocket. The old guys just stood there staring.

When bad things happen, look up the ladder of authority. Sheriff Mark Essick and his predecessors must assume responsibility for deputies’ unnecessary killings.

DAVE RANSOM

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.