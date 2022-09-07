Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Hidden hospital prices

EDITOR: Have you ever noticed that when you go to a hospital for anything you never know how much you’re going to be charged? When you go to the store to buy a pair of pants or a shirt, you see a price tag on those items, and you may or may not want to buy them at that store. And if you can get them cheaper, you will go to the other store. But when it comes to hospitals, they don’t have to leave price lists laying around. How can they get away with this?

America has the most expensive health care in the world. This is not accidental. Because this is a moneymaking business. Health care and insurance for that health care makes millionaires into billionaires. I think hospitals should be required to have price lists, so we can shop. We don’t want to get ripped off. This is ridiculous. Does anybody agree with me?

BRUCE MALLON

Petaluma

Green mandates

EDITOR: I am alarmed at the recklessness of our City Council in banning future installation of gas stations, a move aimed at forcing people to buy electric vehicles we cannot afford, in the same week that we were asked to pull back from charging electric vehicles because of possible power outages, due to a heat wave.

We are also building hundreds upon hundreds of new high-density housing units when we do not have the capacity to supply them with electricity or ever-more-scarce water, not to mention hundreds upon hundreds of more cars on our crumbling, overcrowded roads.

If we truly have concern about the environment, let’s stop and think about these problems and how to practically solve them. Forced transitioning to so-called green energy can’t be accomplished by mandate. It will only result in scarcity and chaos.

JUNE KEEFER

Santa Rosa

Trump is different

EDITOR: Bob Proctor asks “why no other similarity situated billionaires have been subjected to the same scrutiny” as former President Donald Trump (“Weaponizing the law,” Letters, Aug. 27). Perhaps it is because they have not brought scores of classified documents, including “top secret” documents, home after losing a presidential election, hidden them and refused to return them, claiming “they’re mine.” A statement reminiscent of the schoolyard bullies’ “I’m taking my ball and going home.”

Proctor suggests that “many voters are disenchanted by our government and legal system. Maybe because they feel like they might be the next target of our inequitably applied/weaponized legal system.” These folks must suffer from severe cases of self-importance.

Proctor is correct that our legal system isn’t equitable as far as too many of Trump’s similarly situated billionaires rarely are prosecuted for their white-collar crimes.

WILLIAM CAMPAGNA

Cotati

Lives in the balance

EDITOR: The evacuation plan in the county’s specific plan and draft environmental impact report, including traffic projections for the new town the state and county want to build at the former Sonoma Developmental Center, is a joke, and not a funny one. Not when so many lives are in the balance.

The county specific plan says issues regarding fire evacuation and additional daily traffic of these newly added 3,000 people in the Sonoma Valley require no mitigation because … the county’s planners say so.

A thousand houses on Sonoma Mountain, formerly home of the developmental center, means 2,500 to 3,000 people. These people use cars. They will need goods and services. How many of these businesses, including a hotel, will be on this land or traveled to by homeowners on a daily basis?

Many of these people will have pets. I’d like to know how these fine folks and their adorable animals will safely evacuate their homes. In the 2017 wildfire, it took an hour and a half to two hours to go a few miles on Highway 12 and Arnold Drive (the only roads in and out of Sonoma Valley). That’s not anecdotal, that’s plain fact.

WILL SHONBRUN

Boyes Springs

Renaming Hastings

EDITOR: As an alumna of Hastings College of the Law, I’ve tried to follow the name change story: I don’t want my law degree tied to a mass murderer. But your story left out an important detail: the Legislature passed a bill changing the name, but what did they change it to (“UC Hastings bill passes Senate,” Thursday)? Did they follow the recommendation of the school’s board of directors? Or the recommendation of the Yuki tribe? The board’s geographic name choice, San Francisco, is objectionable to the tribe, as it still carries the baggage of colonization. The other geographic name that comes to mind is the one the school was called by its students: UC Tenderloin. We even had T-shirts. So please follow up on that.

KATHY FARRELLY

Santa Rosa

