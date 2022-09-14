Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

An unsuitable mascot

EDITOR: After reading a couple of indignant letters regarding the removal of the Rasta Charlie statue from a Montgomery Village store, I was prompted to refresh my dim memory of Rastafarianism. This bit of homework led to this simplistic (apologies) overview. Rasta is basically a system of beliefs (or religion) created by, and mainly for, diasporic Black African descendants of slaves in the Caribbean, especially Jamaica.

Rastafarians worship Haile Selassie (emperor of Ethiopia from 1930-1970) as the messiah and a Judeo-Christian god called Jah. Jamaica became Babylon in this culture, and Ethiopia was Zion. The main thrust of Rastafarian beliefs is to achieve repatriation to Africa, principally in Ethiopia and Tanzania. There is much more to be learned about this movement, and I hope The Press Democrat will do the work and give a more sophisticated summary of this subject for its readers.

This really does not seem to me to be cartoon fodder. I can hardly imagine Rastafarians would find a cute, privileged little white boy a suitable mascot.

SUSAN REINECKE

Healdsburg

Electric vehicle myth

EDITOR: I hate to pop everybody’s green bubble, but there is no such thing as “clean” energy. Lithium mining, which is used to make electric car batteries, is just as harmful to the environment as fossil fuels — perhaps even more so. While we are driving around in our electric vehicles congratulating ourselves on how we are caring for the environment, we are doing exactly the opposite.

I am not suggesting that we continue on our path of environmental self-destruction. I’m pointing out that we can’t purchase an electric vehicle and believe we are doing the planet a favor. All we are doing is trading one environmental evil for another. In fact, most of our modern conveniences are bad for the environment. We have not figured out that we can’t have our cake and eat it, too.

ANISA THOMSEN

Petaluma

Deluged by gambling ads

EDITOR: When is enough, enough? For two months now every time I turn on the TV, I’m hit with at least 10 commercials per hour for Proposition 27, and a couple about Proposition 26. The money the supporters of Proposition 27 spend on these commercials could probably handle the homeless problem all by itself. And we have to endure this barrage for two more months? Enough already. Oh, BTW, I’m voting no on Proposition 27.

DEB McGAULEY

Santa Rosa

Hold Trump accountable

EDITOR: Our corrupt, delusional former president is acting just like he did in office. “It’s a witch hunt,” “Lock her up,” “Mexico will pay for the wall.” He says the documents seized by a legitimate affidavit and search warrant at Mar-a-Largo are his property. They’re not. This is not a witch hunt. It’s real, and the consequences are dangerous to people and national security.

Donald Trump doesn’t make the laws. Some ask in what kind of country is a former president’s home raided because of a difference of opinion. Seriously? There was no raid. It’s not a difference of opinion. I ask, what kind of country would this be if a former president wasn’t pursued for breaking the law? There are countries like that. They have brutal dictators, corrupt kings, lawless autocrats. If the Justice Department didn’t act, how long could we retain our democracy?

The U.S. is not a dictatorship, a theocracy or a banana republic. I’m grateful to be an American. We can only hope this democracy can survive Trump. If Trump is indicted and found guilty by a jury of his peers, I say, “Lock him up.”

JANIE HAGGERTY

Cotati

More nurses needed

EDITOR: I am a critical care nurse at Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital. I have been a nurse for 15 years, working since 2015 at Sutter throughout multiple wildfires and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nurses know that when patients are heard, valued and understood the hospital becomes less frightening, less chaotic and a more manageable place to heal. It is also well known that patients and families benefit from having consistent, dependable and skilled nurses at the bedside.

As patient advocates, my colleagues and I continue to face unsafe staffing that impacts our ability to provide exceptional care. The emergency department remains critically understaffed, resulting in care delays. Staffing throughout the hospital is a daily struggle. Simply put, we need more nurses.

These unsustainable conditions have been expressed to Sutter Santa Rosa administration via meetings, official reports, petitions, pickets and, ultimately, a strike this past spring. This past month, a majority of the Sutter Santa Rosa nurses submitted a vote of no confidence petition to the administration.

My colleagues and I are asking the community to support our continuing efforts to hold Sutter accountable and improve staffing conditions.

TAMARA HINCKLEY

Rio Nido

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.