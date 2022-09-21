Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Of service and voting

EDITOR: I joined the Army to serve my country. I have had the pleasure and honor of serving this nation for 18 years. Most recently, I’ve served as a recruiter, assisting young adults in joining the Army. In this capacity I get to serve less than 10% of this community. What is not well known is that I can serve 100% of young adults by helping them register to vote.

The National Voter Registration Act of 1993 designated Army recruiting offices as voter registration agencies. U.S. citizens can come to my office at 2700 Santa Rosa Ave. to complete their registration, get voter registration documents and obtain help in completing registration. Voters can also request that we mail the voter registration application to the correct election office. Everyone in my office is trained and prepared to assist in voter registration.

I felt it timely to inform the public of this civic service we provide so that everyone can easily register to vote and participate in the important upcoming election this November. I can be reached for further information at (707) 239-2869.

Sgt. 1st Class Gaytha Ratzloff

Commander, Santa Rosa Recruiting Station

Safe cycling

EDITOR: Safety poles on pathways are most often struck by bicyclists riding in groups, which often cover the full width of pathways, creating a hazard for other users (“City to consider removing trail barriers,” Friday). Groups should be required to ride single-file for the protection of other users.

Safety poles primarily are placed where paths exit into the street. Bicyclists, young and old, often cross the road without stopping or effectively checking for vehicles. This has been identified as a serious threat to students, in particular.

Consideration should be given to replacing the safety poles with rider-calming barriers consisting of two offset barriers. This solution keeps automobiles off the paths and protects bicyclists from being vulnerable to serious injuries.

WILLIAM CAMPAGNA

Cotati

Sizing up the signs

EDITOR: It’s hard to ignore the billboard-size signs being posted in our 4th District residential neighborhood in Santa Rosa for the upcoming City Council election. When I see these huge signs, I think big money and big business, and that these donors will expect a return on their investment from their candidate. I urge voters to look beyond these oversized signs to fully understand their candidate’s true motives. I’m supporting the incumbent, Victoria Fleming. Her small signs and grassroots support allow her to make decisions independently, for the good of all Santa Rosa.

DONALD STEFFY

Santa Rosa

No on Prop. 1

EDITOR: Too often The Press Democrat portrays abortion as an unproblematic human right that is being unjustly stripped by the Supreme Court, leaving that decision to the states. It’s no secret that much of their news coverage still shows pro-abortionists in a positive light. The few pro-life individuals tend to be religious fundamentalists. But no religion is required to see the child as a human life.

I have been working with Students for Life in Northern California for a long time, and a whole lot of them, especially in leadership positions, are women. They believe that children are worth fighting for. A lot of ordinary people believe in the sanctity of life, coming from all walks of life, all races, all religions.

All women must first be born before they get to experience the joys of the life they have. They have the right to not get killed 20 pregnancies out of 100 because it is inconvenient to the parents’ hedonism. If we are to protect women’s rights, then maybe we should start by legally protecting their right to live in the first place. Vote no on Proposition 1.

WEST BELOW

Santa Rosa

Modern appeasement?

EDITOR: There was a wire service story in Sunday’s Nation World section with a banner that read, “President: ‘We’re trying to avoid World War III.’ ” That reminded me of Neville Chamberlain in 1938 stepping off the plane and saying “peace in our time,” which was seen by many at the time as an unconscionable appeasement of the Nazis and Hitler. He just wanted to avoid World War II. Well, how did that work out?

But we, NATO and the European Union will stand tough if Vladimir Putin uses tactical nuclear weapons, I have no doubt. From our well of great courage, we’ll impose even more sanctions. I mean they’re working now, aren’t they?

But we’re tough. If a third-world country with minimal weapons and military were to displease us, we’d send the full force of the U.S. military to conquer and occupy. But a country that has a viable military with sophisticated weapons? Forget about it. It’s like our foreign policy was formulated by the police of Uvalde, Texas.

C. JEFF KENNEDY

Geyserville

