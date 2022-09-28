Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Reluctant witnesses

EDITOR: In your Friday editorial (“Public officials must lead by example”), you chastised Santa Rosa City Councilman Eddie Alvarez for his purported lack of cooperation with Santa Rosa Police Department regarding a shooting he witnessed. Before passing judgment, you might consider why people are reluctant to cooperate with police.

In my personal and professional experience, witnesses are often treated poorly by police. Their fears of reprisal are often dismissed; their needs for empathy after witnessing traumatic events ignored. BIPOC communities, in particular, suffer from poor treatment by law enforcement agencies. Your armchair judgment contributes to that poor judgment.

Moreover, you almost wholly ignored the more important message: that someone or ones in SRPD abused their authority by vengefully seeking and executing the search warrant against Alvarez. Our county has a continual problem with relationships between law enforcement personnel and the communities they serve. Your editorial exacerbates those problems by not acknowledging their existence and cause.

NANCY PEMBERTON

Sebastopol

A cruel stunt

EDITOR: As noted in the Sept. 19 paper, a growing number of “illegal” (or not) immigrants are arriving from countries with “tangled” diplomatic relations with the U.S. — Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela (“U.S. border arrests on track to break record”).

Govs. Greg Abbott of Texas and Ron DeSantis of Florida used their states’ taxpayer funds to send families and migrant individuals, without warning, to Chicago, Washington and Martha’s Vineyard, the island near the Massachusetts coast. This most egregious stunt, engineered by DeSantis, brought Venezuelan families to Martha’s Vineyard, a refuge for affluent American vacationers. These Venezuelans, fleeing death and oppression, only sought new lives and jobs together with safe places to rest.

In contrast to the aforementioned power-hungry politicians, Martha’s Vineyard residents did whatever was needed, giving these prospective citizens shelter and respite, often using own money to help these strangers to our land.

Once was, whomever attained a high office like governor was a person of character who would not stoop so low. Unfortunately, such is no longer the case.

FRANK BAUMGARDNER

Santa Rosa

Two are better than one

EDITORS: It would be interesting — but possibly very discouraging — to be able to follow this child’s life growing up with a single mother whose biological father can’t commit to a relationship when he could have had a stable, loving, two-parent family (“Couple awash in love despite adoption loss,” Sept. 25). Anyone who has been a parent knows that two heads are better than one at times. And what difference does it make if the parents are gay (unless you’re Christian right), just so they are loving?

SUSAN PARETO

Petaluma

Build it, they will come

EDITOR: I enjoyed Pete Golis’ column about waterfront revitalization of downtown areas (“Like it or not, cities live with choices of the past,” Sept. 18). Many great visions of a “new downtown” have been put forth, some realistic and others not so much. The one constant: a sincere commitment for finding that elusive “perfect plan.” While driving through some city’s downtown a few years back, I saw “It” … a beautiful, towering, full-block building with first-floor restaurants and shops, upper stories of offices and topmost floors of residences. My immediate thought: “Heck, we can do that.”

Do we have a block for it? Santa Rosa Avenue to D Street and First Street to Comstock Mall would work (the city already owns or leases 80% of the footprint). Would ground floor shops and restaurants work there? (You know, directly facing the “daylighted” Santa Rosa Creek and park). Yes. Is there local support for dense high-rise offices (like 120% of the city’s current offices plus plenty more to lease out)? Check. Community support for a concentrated downtown mix of residences of all sizes and affordability? Totally.

My conclusion: If the city builds it, they all will come.

BOB HARDER

Windsor

GOP has changed

EDITOR: I remember when the Republican Party stood for law and order. That seems like a quaint idea now that the party has wrapped itself around a man who has absolutely no respect for the rule of law. I remember where Republicans were for small government. Again, this has changed now that Republicans want to interfere with decisions made between a woman and her doctor. In many Republican-led states, before ending a pregnancy that has serious complications that threaten the mother’s life, a doctor is compelled to consult with an attorney who knows nothing about the science of reproduction. There is something very wrong with this picture. Dwight Eisenhower would be spinning in his grave if he knew what had happened to the Party of Lincoln.

PAUL SCHUMACHER

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.