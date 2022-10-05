Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Can’t we do more?

EDITOR: This is regarding two Sept. 28 headlines: “More Americans going hungry” and “Number of chronically homeless people spikes.” Well, these headlines hit home, or maybe not. There are lots of homeless people all around in many states across the U.S. Why? And why can’t we do a better job of helping these individuals? The government is spending so much money on military equipment out of the country and helping others in need who are out of the country. Where is the extra help those who lost jobs or homes from fires and can’t afford their increased rent? You tell me we are doing the best we can, but look around. Are we really?

MARIE CAPRIA

Sebastopol

Nuclear power needed

EDITOR: None of our energy options are without risk, and when compared per unit of delivered electricity, nuclear energy is among the safest. Furthermore, because of the pace and scale of climate change, all our energy options are needed. Eliminating any will seriously delay our progress.

Entrenched beliefs have already jeopardized our future. Climatologists predict that we will surpass the hoped-for 1.5 degrees Celsius limit of global warming within the next five years and have locked in about a foot of sea level rise by 2050. These observations, together with the rising impact of wildfires, heat domes and floods around the world, should cause all of us to reexamine our positions about energy options for fighting climate change.

Fortunately, Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Legislature recently did just that and approved an extension of Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant’s operating license. Many other Americans have been reexamining their positions. A Gallup Poll in May revealed that 51% are now in favor of nuclear energy, a rise of 7% since its lowest point in 2016. A poll in San Luis Obispo County, where Diablo Canyon is located, revealed 74% in favor.

RON GESTER

Boonville

Supporting Fleming

EDITOR: After our cat Dale was killed in his own backyard by two vicious dogs on the loose in our neighborhood, it was Santa Rosa City Council member Victoria Fleming who took the lead in helping to produce change in the animal code to help ensure safety for us humans and the animals we consider family.

As my family and our neighborhood have been working through the process to recover from these attacks, Fleming has been there every step of the way. I’ve been impressed with her compassion for our loss, her facilitation of the public safety subcommittee meeting where this item was discussed and the effortless way she works with the county to ensure Animal Control serves us well.

Interaction between city and county entities is vital in creating lasting and meaningful change, and it requires the intricate knowledge of how these two entities work together; this is only gained through experience. Fleming has gained that experience in her four years on the council and has served District 4 well. Please join me in voting for her in the upcoming election.

MATTHEW L. MALIK

Santa Rosa

Screening and hiring

EDITOR: In 2018, police and other security forces in Germany killed 11 people. In New Zealand, they killed one man. In the United States, police killed 1,503 people in 2018, and in the Philippines, police probably killed around 6,000 — the number is approximate.

I’d like to focus on the comparison between New Zealand (one death) and the U.S. (1,503 deaths). What factors explain the difference? One attempted explanation is the bad apple theory (bad apples killed 1,503 people). Another theory is that if we retrain the police, they will develop new, gentler personalities and kill fewer people.

New Zealand has about one-seventieth the population of America. To be fair, we should multiply New Zealand’s one death by 70, making the difference a less striking 1,503 to 70. Also, New Zealand has a common-sense system of gun control.

The main difference, maybe, is that the police academies in New Zealand won’t admit a potential shooter. Shooters get screened out in prolonged testing. For police academies (and Harvard), the old rule applies: What comes in is what goes out. New Zealand hires nonviolent officers.

GARY GOSS

Santa Rosa

Taxing the rich

EDITOR: I recommend that people vote yes on Proposition 30 so people who earn more than $2 million a year get taxed more. Really, how many people do you know who make that? They can afford it. We the people need more charging stations for zero-emission vehicles to increase in numbers. It wasn’t easy going from horses to gas vehicles, and it won’t be easy to go from gas to electric vehicles. Did anyone ever consider Lyft may close its company by 2030 if it is too costly for them? This is just a thought.

KEVIN PARSONS

Forestville

