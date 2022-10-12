Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Schools need librarians

EDITOR: I read Thursday’s guest editorial on teaching students to separate online fact from fiction with great interest. I am a retired high school librarian with a master’s degree in library and information science. A key part of my job was teaching information literacy and critical thinking skills, or higher-level thinking, utilizing Bloom’s taxonomy (Look it up — it’s very interesting).

Who created a website? What is their background, credibility, level of expertise? What biases are present? What does the domain — dot-org, dot-gov, dot-com — indicate? As we’ve seen, kids and adults alike tend to believe everything they read on the internet. They sorely need instruction about recognizing misinformation.

Unfortunately, California students are unlikely to be taught by a credentialed librarian. In this state, there is one full-time accredited teacher librarian for every 9,667 students. That makes us, along with Washington D.C., worst in the nation. A California student is likely, if their school has a library at all, to be helped by someone without a bachelor’s degree, teaching credential or training in teaching these critical skills.

Surely, we can do better.

KAY GORDY

Sebastopol

Old-fashioned governing

EDITOR: The purpose of government is to take care of the needs of the country. Why do Republicans in Congress support Donald Trump after he encouraged a mob to take down the government? Like the insurrectionists, Republicans in Congress block the government from functioning.

Whether fixing old bridges or making health care affordable, Republicans vote against efforts to improve things. Instead, they line the pockets of the superwealthy. Trump’s first contribution was to pass a huge tax break for those with already-bulging pockets. Trump is now a symbol of lies, boastfulness, racism and theft at the top — government at its worst. Yet Republicans support him.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden, in his quiet, reserved way, goes about serving the needs of the people. Biden helped Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona; getting water, food and services to the people ASAP. Trump ignored Puerto Rico after the Maria disaster on his watch.

Helping people is not socialism, as Republicans would have us believe. It is simply good, old-fashioned governing. Vote for Democrats, and let government do its job.

SUSAN JOICE

Guerneville

Bike lanes blocked

EDITOR: I am a recently retired senior. I live in a nice community off West College Avenue in Santa Rosa. I have been riding my bike instead of driving everywhere. Great, right? My issue: Cars and construction cones blocking bike lanes on busy streets such as Stony Point Road and West College. I would like to hear why this happens again and again.

MARY WOLFE

Santa Rosa

Imposing religious beliefs

EDITOR: The Constitution is silent on the unborn, except that it does not confer citizenship until birth. Specious arguments about abortion “up to, and perhaps even after, the moment of birth” (how is it even possible after birth?) hold no water (“No on Prop. 1,” Letters, Thursday). It is unlikely that you could find a woman in her third trimester who changes her mind and decides she no longer wishes to carry the pregnancy to birth, much less in the ninth month. It’s unlikely that she could find a physician willing to terminate a pregnancy at such a late date for nonmedical reasons. Hidden in Dean Davis’ letter are personal religious beliefs, which he wishes to apply to others. That is not OK.

DONALD ROWELL

Santa Rosa

Terror in Ukraine

EDITOR: As Vladimir Putin threatens to use nuclear weapons, he correctly states that there are terrorists in Ukraine, but fails to recognize how easily they are identified by the white “Z” on their green tanks.

MICHAEL SCHWALBENBERG

Petaluma

Nuclear waste solutions

EDITOR: Ed Oberweiser writes, “There has never been a solution for how to safely store nuclear waste from the nuclear weapons industry or nuclear power plants” (“Unsafe nuclear waste,” Letters, Sept. 30) Does he mean a 100% solution? Acceptable risk solution? Or is there no solution? Here are two potential solutions:

The Onkalo storage facility under construction in Finland is billed as the “first permanent disposal site for high-level nuclear waste.” It will place thousands of sealed, corrosion-

resistant copper canisters, each surrounded by bentonite clay, in stable bedrock. Storage is 430 meters below ground level — an amazing engineering feat.

Deep Isolation in Berkeley has demonstrated the use of directional drilling to isolate canisters of high-level nuclear waste deep within suitable rock formations. In January 2019, Deep Isolation demonstrated canister placement. It is now under evaluation by the U.S. Department of Energy.

DONALD ESTREICH

Sebastopol

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.