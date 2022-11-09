Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Missing librarians

EDITOR: I understand art and music are important in the schools. Equally important are librarians who can teach information literacy, which is greatly needed in this post-truth era of mis- and disinformation. The best professionals to do this are double-credentialed school librarians. They carry both subject and library media teacher credentials, and most have master’s degrees in library and information sciences. There are none in the Santa Rosa City Schools.

There was a golden period from 1996-2000 when school libraries were a line item in the state budget. Shortly after that Santa Rosa City Schools started cutting library budgets and librarians. Instead, this district chose to put non-credentialed personnel in the libraries to satisfy budget plans.

The last school librarians in Santa Rosa retired or went back into classroom teaching. Where are students getting instruction and help in navigating the world of information?

SONJA BEDFORD

Santa Rosa

A Social Security fix

EDITOR: The impending 8.7% increase in Social Security benefits is good news, as Allison Schrager pointed out (“Social Security bump will cost you,” Oct. 19), but it’s also an adjustment that she believes might threaten the viability of this program in the not-too-distant future.

I reject the frame on which she based her assessment. One cannot lament the shortfall in Social Security funding without referencing the payroll tax wage base limit, which currently sits at $147,000 per year. Simply put, this means billionaire Jeff Bezos pays the same dollar figure into Social Security as does a person who earns slightly more than the current cap.

Few politicians or pundits are willing to mention this issue. If Social Security is the third rail of politics, the wage base limit is the elephant in the room, particularly because of Republicans’ unwavering intent to reform or dismantle this vital and popular “entitlement” (I hate that disingenuous term).

The top 1% of Americans have benefited the most from decades of Republican tax cuts and corporate welfare. Therefore, it’s high time to raise the payroll tax income cap to adequately fund this popular program that is essential for most Americans.

MARK WARDLAW

Santa Rosa

Postal carriers’s efforts

EDITOR: I was glad to see your article on local postal workers (“ ‘Nor gloom of night,’ ” Oct. 21). I am one of the customers who gets their mail after 7 p.m. Does that bother me? No, not for myself. I am concerned for my wonderful postal worker. He is such a hard worker. When not utilizing a U.S. Postal Service vehicle, he walks miles and miles a day. He is friendly, courteous, honest and always places my packages in a way that they can’t be easily seen from the street. From talking with him, I know he regularly works many hours of overtime. I think we need to give kudos to our overworked postal carriers. They provide us with an invaluable service.

LORI MORATTO

Santa Rosa

Don’t void ballots

EDITOR: When I received this year’s ballot, I promptly completed it and mailed it. Then, I received a letter from the chief deputy registrar of voters informing me that my home had been reassigned to a new district, and I was mistakenly sent the wrong ballot (“County sends new ballots to voters,” Oct. 21). This is unfortunate, but mistakes happen.

I’m writing because of how the registrar of voters handled this mistake. Since I already mailed my ballot in, “it has been voided.” My entire ballot was voided. I understand that my vote should not count in the local race, since I was given the wrong ballot, but the rest of the ballot was legal votes. I should not have to cast a second ballot for those votes to count.

I voted. For the registrar of voters to void my legal votes is disturbing, and I would hope illegal.

MICHAEL APARICIO

Santa Rosa

Retired Teachers Week

EDITOR: This is California’s 24th annual Retired Teachers Week. After years, sometimes decades, in the classroom giving back to their students, retired teachers continue to give back to local communities through their pocketbooks and their passion for volunteerism.

According to figures from the California Retired Teachers Association, retired teachers statewide donated nearly 2 million hours of volunteer service in the past year, valued at almost $69 million. Our Sonoma County division volunteered over 14,000 hours in our community. In addition to donated time, retired teachers are part of the economic benefits California receives from public pensioners as they spend their pension checks.

In California, expenditures from state and local pensions supported 395,520 jobs and $15.1 billion in federal, state and local tax revenues. In fact, each dollar paid out in pension benefits supported $6.40 in total economic activity in California.

Retired teachers will continue to give back. We cared about our students and our communities while we worked as educators, and that caring doesn’t stop at retirement. Join us in giving to our community. Working together we can all make a difference.

CAREN FRANCI

Sebastopol

and LORRAINE MARTINEZ

Windsor

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.