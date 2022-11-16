Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Ranked choice voting

EDITOR: Democracy is being threatened, and both parties believe the other party is the source of the problem. Deeply partisan viewpoints on virtually everything erode civility and tolerance. I don’t see this getting better by itself.

Having just two viable parties exemplifies the problem, but additional parties tend to be viewed as vote splitting. Having additional parties allows voters to elect someone who more nearly represents their beliefs and more accurately reflects the overall constituency.

Changing how votes are cast and counted is a good way to manage multiple candidates. Ranked choice allows voters to rank candidates rather than casting a single vote. It removes the problems associated with “spoiler candidates” by enabling consideration for other preferred candidates if voters’ first choice is eliminated.

Vote counting is a little complicated, but I’ll do my best. If one candidate has over 50%, that candidate wins. But if no candidate has over 50%, the bottom vote-getter is eliminated and the second-choice vote by people who voted for the now-eliminated candidate are added to the remaining candidates. This continues until one candidate has over 50%.

Something needs to happen for our government to be more civil and compromising. I think ranked choice voting is a good start.

M. PAUL JOHNSON

Petaluma

Social Security solutions

EDITOR: Allison Schrager’s Oct. 19 commentary covered a lot of the challenges to the Social Security system (“Social Security bump will cost you”). As noted, potential solutions are to cut benefits, increase the payroll tax or a combination of both.

A simple and straightforward solution would be to bump up the earnings cap. For 2022, payments into Social Security by employer and employee stop once earnings reach $147,000. This means a person making $300,000, for example, pays the same into Social Security as someone earning $147,000. Why not cap it at, say, $250,000? That would bring in millions more dollars annually and conceivably cover most of the projected Social Security shortfall.

The Congressional Budget Office has evaluated another solution -- subject earnings above $250,000 to payroll taxes in addition to the earnings cap. This would raise $1 trillion over a 10-year period.

Solutions to future funding issues don’t need to be complicated. The GOP’s plan is to go after Social Security and may include cutting benefits, raising the retirement age, privatizing the program and a number of even worse ideas.

LINDA KETTLER

Santa Rosa

Keeping COVID-19 at bay

EDITOR: As we prepare for winter, it’s important to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.

COVID rates have declined from their peak – in large part because millions of Californians (and more than 260 million Americans) have received at least one dose of a vaccine. However, it remains important to stay ahead and take preventative measures. This new booster specifically fights against omicron, helping to provide more comprehensive protection.

The second round of boosters is available to most Americans, providing another layer of protection against COVID-19 and keeping our friends and family healthy. I didn’t hesitate to get boosted because I know this is the best way for us to stay healthy.

If you have had COVID-19 recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending delaying your booster until three months after a positive test. Individuals who are immunocompromised should consult with their health care provider as they may be eligible for an extra dose, depending on which vaccine they received.

Scheduling a booster shot is quick and easy. Visit vaccine.gov or book online through a local pharmacy. I encourage everyone who is eligible to schedule their appointment and help us keep COVID-19 at bay.

Rep. MIKE THOMPSON

St. Helena

Country for sale

EDITOR: I read the Nov. 4 article about campaign spending with great interest (“Spending to break records—again”). Since the Supreme Court made what I consider to be the disastrous Citizens United decision, the floodgates have been opened, and money has become the most important factor in determining our leaders.

Approximately $16 billion has been spent for the 2022 election -- a disgraceful waste of money that could certainly be better spent. How is one to weigh a politicians’ credentials if an exorbitant amount of money is used in ads to influence voters’ decisions? In today’s world, where lies and misinformation are bandied about, it is impossible to determine what a politician stands for.

Let’s get money out of politics and put those interested in representing us on an equal footing by reforming campaign financing with government-subsidized elections. Billionaires, corporations and special interest groups are only interested in perpetuating their own interests, not what is best for the country.

In a democratic republic, the people are supposed to elect our governing body, and the average person cannot compete with billionaires, corporations and special interest groups and their money.

STUART KELMAN

Rohnert Park

Every penny counts

EDITOR: A message to those who would follow Dave Heventhal’s suggestion to “just round it off” concerning my dinner bill or bar bill: I’ll take the pennies, nickels and dimes, thank you (“Don’t ask,” Letters, Nov. 10). Not sure how Heventhal got to the point that he considers legal tender a hassle, but good for him. Some of the rest of us do not.

MARTHA JOHNSON

Santa Rosa