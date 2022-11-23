Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Editor’s Note: The Press Democrat published a letter to the editor Monday, Nov. 21, that drew a parallel between the Republican Party and Florida’s governor and slavery. This letter should not have published. It violated our own standards about only sharing readers’ opinions that do not use hate speech, make personal attacks, spread disinformation or use a disrespectful tone.

Our Editorial Board’s desire is to be a catalyst for thoughtful, pragmatic conversations across the North Bay, and that commitment means we choose, but do not substantially edit, readers’ letters sent to our Opinion Page editor. This letter should have been rejected. We apologize for our shortcoming and will be even more vigilant in the selection of future letters we choose to publish.

— Richard A. Green,

Executive Editor, The Press Democrat; Chief Content Officer, Sonoma Media Investments

Spoiled billionaire

EDITOR: I thought the inmates running the asylum were a threat. However, this latest spoiled child and his tantrums are hurting thousands of individuals firsthand. He throws billions at Twitter (his latest toy), then realizes it’s not as keen as he once thought, and no one is really keen on him. So he decides to throw the non-fans out and his acquisition against the wall.

When he can’t put the broken bits back together, he begs folks to come back and play with him. Some do, but he keeps picking at the bits and pieces of the mess he’s created. Now folks are running for the door en mass (those who haven’t previously been shown the door). He wants a loyalty pledge (sound familiar?), he wants, he wants, he wants.

He gets ticked off and pulls the plug and cuts all communication access. Not the best tactic for a successful businessman. When will this petulance end? Perhaps when the adults take back authority and use the spines they were born with. Personally, I hope he and Elizabeth Holmes end up in the same federal establishment exchanging bragging rights.

JAN POST-SCHWARZ

Rohnert Park

Clean up after dogs

EDITOR: Dog owners need to stop leaving bags of poop around. They might think they’re camouflaged green but everyone knows what they are. And under no circumstances should they be left on a picnic table bench even if a dog owner plans to come back for it.

EILEEN MORABITO

Sebastopol

Studying history

EDITOR: No one should be baffled by the ignorance and indifference of many Americans about dark periods in U.S. history when racism, white nationalism and anti-foreign and anti-immigrant sentiment were rampant.

It is the natural consequence of the decades far-right think tanks and politicians have spent demonizing multiculturalism, the teaching of ethnic studies and anything other than a jingoistic, sanitized account of American history.

It has reached a fever pitch in recent years as hundreds of laws have been introduced in Republican-controlled state legislatures and Congress banning the New York Times’ Pulitzer Prize-winning 1619 Project, critical race theory, discussion of LGBTQ+ communities, award-winning novels and any aspect of slavery, the Civil War, Jim Crow, segregation and racism that may “disturb” students.

We need to study our history, warts and all, and, armed with the lessons we learn, we must dismantle the relics of our racist, sexist, homophobic and bigoted past as we struggle to become a more perfect union.

STEPHEN F. ROHDE

Sebastopol

State’s water crisis

EDITOR: Aquifers in the Central Valley have been shrinking for 150 years. When I was in fourth grade in the 1950s we learned California history. Textbooks used to show how much the land mass had subsided due to emptying aquifers. To better understand this, place a wet sponge in a sink. Put a brick on it and water will gush out. Even if you fill the sink, the sponge will never regain its lost water. Storage in aquifers is finite, and once the water is gone not much can be done to change that.

I lived in Cloverdale when Gallo bought and re-engineered the land west of Asti. They put in four wells on the valley floor for grapes they planted. Then the well serving the community of Palomino Lakes on the east side of the valley started to dry up. Result was drilling a deeper well.

Until there is a better solution, folks will continue to drill wells. California needs more storage for water. Desalination plants along the entire coast would solve the problem of saltwater intrusion into local aquifers, which is happening around Monterey Bay and other locations.

Plainly put: There is no single solution to the water crisis. All options should be explored.

JOHN TRAVINSKY

Windsor

