Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

EDITOR: The election is over, except for the crying or cheering. What have we learned? Our nation is deeply divided into two polarized political parties, neither of which has adequately addressed the needs of the American people. Imagine what the U.S. would be like if we had a party that believed in and fought for the following values:

To be at peace with the world; start no unprovoked wars; protect our nation from hostile nations; strive for the health of American families, including homeless people; seek community stability, including homeownership for all; provide living-wage jobs for all willing to work; guarantee affordable universal health care; offer public education through college; ensure leisure time and the opportunity for self-realization; treat all citizens equally, regardless of race, ethnicity, nationality, age, sexual orientation, gender or religion; provide an adequate retirement system for all workers and their families; and combat climate change and bequeath a healthy planet to future generations.

No political party presently reflects all these values. If there was one, I would join.

GENE A. HOTTEL

Santa Rosa

EDITOR: Although some aspects of the federal election system can be complex, our local elections are not complicated; they are instead inherently reliable and quite boring. If Bobbi Reeser (“Election nightmare,” Letters, Nov. 21) isn’t a fan of in-person voting, I suggest she vote from the comfort of her home. The ballot material arrives in plenty of time to contemplate the issues and then mail her choice off.

I haven’t voted in-person since I cast my first vote at 18 years of age, and that was many decades ago. Truth be told, for years I had to lie that I was incapacitated to get a mail-in ballot. Thankfully, my absentee ballot has changed to a mail-in ballot with no fear of prosecution for being untruthful.

If she finds the issues on the ballot difficult to understand, the voter’s guide printed by the California secretary of state has most everything you need to make an informed decision.

Still too much? Then I suggest taking a break. There is no mandate in this country to vote, and should a registered citizen think it’s just too hard to navigate the process, stay home.

VINCE MESTROVICH

Sebastopol

EDITOR: Please stop showing photographs — especially on the front page — of someone grimacing when receiving a vaccination injection. Such images only reinforce others’ reluctance to protect themselves from disease. The reality is that the shots don’t hurt for more than a second (if that long), and the person who hates or is afraid of needles should be seeing signs of relief that there was no pain and pride at overcoming their fear.

SUSAN HILTON

Santa Rosa

EDITOR: The Nov. 19 political cartoon depicted a high school hall with students looking around warily while the caption asked, “Can you pick out the next angry kid who’s brought a gun to school? … Yeah, neither can they.” That’s not true.

Time and time again the mass shooters on campuses have been described as loners, traumatized by some incident in their lives, bullied or picked on, angry and spending a lot of time online with violent games or hate groups. They often have had a previous violent incident reported by their family or an associate.

We can, and should, identify these individuals before they become mass shooters and have guns in their possession. This country has the resources and knowledge to do this and then help to redirect these individuals so that we do not put students and others in society at risk as they walk their school’s hallway.

KAY ASHBROOK

Santa Rosa

EDITOR: Gas-burning landscape blowers are indeed terribly loud (“Time to ban horribly polluting gas leaf blowers,” Close to Home, Nov. 20). And for what purpose? As with other modern inventions, the use of blowers has evolved from novelty to convenience to necessity and vested interest. It has mutated into workers casually blowing leaves, pollen and pollutants into the air and onto adjacent sidewalks, yards and public streets.

The modern suburban lawn is a biological desert of thirsty turf grass. Let the kiddos play in the fall leaves, then mulch-mow it all to feed the grass and trees.

While we try to ban the fossil-fueled blower, we should attract our neighbors and their landscapers to alternatives, like quiet electric mow and blow. Even better, convert lawns to native plant and food gardens. Let workers replace their backpack blowers with hoes and big rakes.

The Cool Petaluma program brings neighborhoods together to prepare for emergencies and find alternatives to pollution, waste and unsafe streets. Visit coolpetaluma.org.

BRUCE HAGEN

Petaluma

