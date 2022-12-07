Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Reliable and renewable

EDITOR: We’re fortunate to have a wealth of local renewable energy resources, and all will play a role in World War Zero (carbon) over the next 25 years. The safest nuclear energy resource we have, besides the sun, is the molten core of our Earth, and new technology is making development of that resource feasible.

Geothermal energy from The Geysers has been providing reliable power here for decades. And the prospect for new 24/7 small-footprint, strategically distributed advanced geothermal power plants is welcome news.

Our largest undeveloped renewable resource is offshore wind. So it’s encouraging to see that the underutilized deep-water port in Eureka is likely to become a major fabrication and deployment hub for floating offshore wind farms.

Offshore wind resources are truly massive. Closest to home is widely distributed solar, and many local homeowners, businesses and institutions, like hospitals, have already adopted this cost-effective technology.

The next step up for communitywide solar will be solar canopies with integrated storage batteries and vehicle-to-grid chargers at all large parking lots.

Combined, these three resources will end recurring energy market manipulation by authoritarian petrostates, Big Oil and state-sanctioned utility monopolies. Our polluting, gyrating fossil fuel economy will be replaced with stable, affordable and reliable local renewable energy.

JERRY WAGNER

Santa Rosa

Blaming gun owners

EDITOR: The Press Democrat is in a full court press on assault rifles and guns in general. I’ve seen and read the talking points over and over for the past 40 years. For the past few years, the anti-gun rhetoric has sent millions straight to the gun store and millions of new gun owners is the result.

Anti-gun folks have a unique way of blaming every gun owner in the U.S. when some criminal or deranged person decides to go out in a blaze of glory for the team. The shooters are rewarded by the media with a step-by-step account of how society has singled them out for misery, and the people who own firearms or companies that make them are pilloried in the slanted media.

The government should be building gun ranges to have a safe place for people to practice with their guns. In 2019, the U.S. had 364 homicide deaths by rifle and 36,000 deaths from car wrecks. Joe Biden may allow us to own a few guns but not ARs. Just another pointless gesture by an ignorant corrupt drone.

DAVID HAYNES

Santa Rosa

A nuclear North Korea

EDITOR: After returning from his first meeting with North Korean President Kim Jong Un in 2018, then-President Donald Trump declared that North Korea was no longer a nuclear threat. He added in a tweet that Americans and the rest of the world can now “sleep well tonight.”

Later that year, Trump spoke warmly of Kim, “He likes me, I like him.” He even touted receiving two of the “most beautiful” letters from Kim, adding, “I think we’re going to make a (nuclear) deal” despite there being uncertainty among his advisers.

The two agreed to a nuclear summit in Seoul in 2019. Unfortunately, the advisers were correct. Kim did not agree with the U.S. demands and no deal was reached. So much for Trump’s good feelings.

Three years have gone by. It has just been reported that Kim plans for North Korea to have the “world’s most powerful nuclear force” one day.

Kim’s stated nuclear ambition shows just how misguided Trump’s thinking was, it being controlled by his ego, not logic. Further, if Trump’s suggestion that one could sleep well ever did apply, its time has certainly now passed.

SHERMAN SCHAPIRO

Eureka

Nonbinary pronouns

EDITOR: I want to be respectful of nonbinary people who wish to be referred to with nonbinary pronouns. I have found it impossible, however, to use the pronouns that have for centuries been plural in the English language to sometimes be intended to refer to singular individuals. Rarely does the context provide immediate understanding.

It did not take a long time for Ms. to be adopted and come into common usage to refer to females who do not wish to be identified as married or unmarried.

Therefore, I propose the following as new words to solve the conundrum of nonbinary pronouns: In place of he/she, we could use zhe. Pronunciation of the zh would be like the “s” in Frasier. For her/him, it could be zhrm. When anyone sees or hears the “zh” in a word or sound they would immediately know a nonbinary, singular pronoun is intended.

I don’t know the process to make a change or addition to the lexicon, but I dearly hope the process can begin to establish unique words, these suggested or any others, that will be unique, singular, nonbinary pronouns.

PAMELA TENNANT

Sebastopol

