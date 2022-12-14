Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Highway scofflaws

EDITOR: I drive Highway 101 every day for work, and I have been shocked at what I see in the carpool lanes. The $490 fine doesn’t deter violators. HOV violators and kamikaze drivers should have their license revoked. I note 85% or more of HOV lane drivers are violators in single-occupant vehicles. If you look at the faces of the violators, you will mostly see whites males who overestimate their driving skills or think they pay taxes to own the road. I am ashamed of the entitlement behaviors of all those white men.

I see little to no Highway Patrol enforcement. If CHP is underfunded or isn’t doing the job, I implore the city of Santa Rosa and the Sonoma County supervisors to lobby the state or sue for more enforcement. They could spearhead lobbying for cameras in a desperate situation. There is a lot of money being left on the table since CHP cannot or will not enforce HOV violations. We could use that money for enforcement in Sonoma County.

ANNE BENNETT

Santa Rosa

Preserve rooftop solar

EDITOR: California solar rates should not be compromised by the California Public Utilities Commission. Please call Gov. Gavin Newsom by Thursday and tell him to stop this nonsense. Why? We need and want more solar, not less. Distributed power generation all over town is the best antidote for central utility outages that are going to happen more often. Coupled with battery storage, lots of smaller solar systems help all of us.

People purchasing solar power with their own money are doing what the utility should be doing — adding more renewable energy and storage. Solar customers are the heroes in this transition and should be celebrated, not taxed.

Keep your eye on the climate change ball. Please get federal grants to help the poor dividend clippers who own the utility to do the right things to modernize our grid. Please don’t do anything to suppress a growth industry.

ALAN NAUMANN

Santa Rosa

Waiting for a statement

EDITOR: The Petaluma City Council and Sonoma County supervisors are way overdue in condemning antisemitism. According to the Anti-Defamation League, antisemitism has increased 34% since 2020. This absence of public condemnation is even more egregious given that Petaluma itself has been the source of virulent local and national antisemitic behavior. It is especially dangerous in our political climate where hate and division are being fostered by some political leaders and the far right. What has to happen before a public declaration is made condemning antisemitism and all hate speech? The time is now to make it known this behavior will not be tolerated.

SALLIE LATCH

Petaluma

Helping the homeless

EDITOR: In a survey by the Sonoma United Methodist Church, 93% of responding members said they want local government to provide shelter for homeless people in the Sonoma Valley. Seventy percent said they support an empty-

house tax on second homes and vacation rentals — and want local government to maintain and expand mobile home parks. Sixty-three percent said they think local government should adopt rent control and just-cause eviction, and want the Sonoma Developmental Center used for affordable housing.

This came as fewer than half of the church members said they are financially comfortable. Some reported that their income isn’t keeping up with the cost of living, inflation is cutting into retirement savings, and family and friends are in the same predicament. Two said they don’t know what they’ll do if things get worse.

As a response, 67% said they want to help church members find food and rental assistance when they need it and they want to help Food for All/Comida para Todos with their food distributions. Led by Latina parents from the Springs, FFA/CPT has been delivering free food to families in need in Sonoma Valley. They operate out of our church.

DAVE RANSOM

Chair, Spiritual Action Group

Sonoma United Methodist Church

‘Weepy tree hugging’

EDITOR: John D’Anna section needs to do his homework before writing such a weepy article (“Biden should pardon trees like turkeys,” Sonoma County Reflections, Dec. 6). He does work in the information industry. He calls cutting trees “arborcide.” I guess that means he lives in a concrete house with steel and plastic furnishings, all of which by the way create pollution during manufacturing.

There are 288 billion trees in America. They are our best natural resource. There are more trees in America now than 100 years ago. We’ve been cutting down fewer trees than those that grow since the 1930s. That’s partly to blame for our wildfires. In past centuries they had to let things burn, which cleaned the forests and made them healthier.

D’Anna has the right to express his views, but I think using the National Christmas Tree cutting to express his weepy tree hugging is a bit much.

JOHN SKINNER

Fort Bragg

