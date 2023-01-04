Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Special interests rule

EDITOR: A Dec. 29 letter asked, “Where is county counsel?” There is an answer to that question. In the project approval process, including planning projects (e.g., ordinances, development projects, zoning, etc.), the supervisors are subject to the concerns of special interest groups. The supervisors can find themselves making decisions incurring the ill will of some group they do not want to offend. Rather than following the law, decisions are made with political consequences in mind.

In the case of the approved well ordinance found by a court to not be consistent with the public trust doctrine in the state constitution, the supervisors deferred to interests of agriculture (the grape/wine industry).

It is not a rare situation where governing bodies make choices inconsistent with the law as way of avoiding conflicts with powerful interests. After consultation with county counsel there are times when the supervisors knowingly make choices that expose the county to litigation and find it more expedient to let a judge decide. This is just a way of doing business to avoid political consequences.

Frustrating and expensive.

ALAN LEVINE

Santa Rosa

Carter listens

EDITOR: I learned something important about Amie Carter, and that is that the new county school superintendent listens to the people (“Outcry led to hiring reversal,” Dec. 29). Listening is a rare yet important character trait needed in our leaders today. Carter also is willing to learn and adjust the environment without passing blame onto others. Carter is a great role model for our children.

KEVIN PARSONS

Forestville

Dismaying news

EDITOR: I am one of those who occasionally visited the Sonoma County airport Sky Lounge for lunch (“Longtime restaurant at airport closing,” Dec. 29). I was there just the other day to see the Snoopy aircraft exhibit. The food was good, prices were modest for Sonoma County, and it was a change from the usual routine. I was dismayed to learn that the favored successor is a corporate food provider specializing in travel venues.

My experience with the food and prices at travel venues is not good. I fear we can expect a corporate quality menu and corporate prices that will be interchangeable with any airport food in the country. It is hard to get a bad meal in Sonoma County, and it would be disappointing to introduce a venue of mediocre quality.

I hope the powers that be who make the decision will consider the quality of food, service and price in making their decision. They may wish to consult with some of our local food mavens.

PATRICK COYLE

Santa Rosa

Aiding Ukrainians

EDITOR: Living in California, I have a hard time imagining living in the central states or on the East Coast when severe storms roll down from the Arctic as happened over Christmas. Now imagine all of that and the Russians bombing and shelling the heck out of you. The very moving Dec. 25 column by Trudy Rubin stirred me to make a donation to ukrainetrustchain.org (“Helping Ukrainian citizens under Russian fire”). Please read Rubin’s column, then make a donation for all the right reasons.

RON BATEY

Windsor

Waking to freedom

EDITOR: Bobbi Reeser asserts that “woke madness” would not exist if World War II veterans were still here (“Then and now,” Letters, Dec. 29). Reeser should know that if my father, who served in the Navy from 1943-45 were here, he would be continuing his woke work. He saw what happened on American soil to American citizens of Japanese ancestry, the absolutely separate and unequal segregation in the Armed Forces and the systematic, legalized denial of rights and opportunities to returning service members — all based entirely on skin color. You don’t know what freedom you have until it’s gone. Woke is about discovering that some citizens never had freedom — and then working to ensure that “that vile ideology” is gone.

SHEILA DICKSON

Santa Rosa

The ‘doll doctors’

EDITOR: Your story about the two octogenarians running a doll hospital in Petaluma was a great one for Christmas Eve (“A task for doll doctors”). Neva Fleckenstein and Colleen Richardson have been friends since they played with dolls. They are the perfect owners of a “mercantile” that repairs dolls of the last century. Bravo to Fleckenstein and Richardson, and thanks to The Press Democrat for the story.

LINDA L. FRALEY

Santa Rosa

