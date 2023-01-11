Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Happiness and mobility

EDITOR: Find a favorite place to walk and walk it regularly. Part of the secret to a good life, a healthy, happy life, is to stay mobile. You’ve seen the difference in people you know. Those who stay physically active stay healthy and are generally happy, positive people. Do it for yourself.

Sure, your doctor has advised the same thing to you, but really the benefit is provided to you by yourself. If you can, find a walking companion, as you’re more likely to keep up your activity if you have someone else to share it with. We choose different hills to walk, but even walking flatlands and small rises can give you a lift in life.

Give yourself this gift.

ANNE SEELEY

Santa Rosa

Ceding ground

EDITOR: There are those who have expressed the opinion that Ukraine should simply cede disputed territory to Russia and be done with it. Please consider: California was at one time territory claimed and occupied by Mexico. Should we then cede a portion of Southern California back to Mexico if they insist? Would we respond militarily if they approach a dispute the way Russia has?

PAUL THIELEN

Sebastopol

Preserving habitat

EDITOR: I was happy to read Lynn Hoyle’s letter advocating for bird habitat (“Habitat for birds,” Jan. 3). I agree that we all need to be more aware of how our actions affect birds, especially in urban landscapes.

I would like to suggest that, rather than a lawn, people install drought-tolerant landscaping, which is optimal for bird and pollinator habitat. Drought-tolerant plantings are a beautiful solution in our fire- and drought-prone region.

For those wishing to remove lawns, using cardboard in place of plastic offers many advantages. Cardboard can be obtained free from many sources and will deny light and growth to the underlying lawn once a 2-3 inch layer of vegetative mulch has been applied on top of it. Unlike plastic, this allows water to permeate into the soil, supporting the web of life below ground. Best yet, cardboard, unlike plastic, will break down and add nutrients to the soil. An annual cover of mulch coupled with drip irrigation will discourage weeds, nourish the soil and encourage new plantings to fill in beautifully.

The UC Sonoma County master gardener program is dedicated to environmentally sound home gardening practices, providing free information, advice and support on lawn replacement and all other aspects of home gardening to residents throughout Sonoma County.

GINA CLOUD

Bloomfield

Sanctuary state

EDITOR: With all the increases in crime throughout California, The Press Democrat and other media outlets who identify a person by name refuse to state the person’s citizenship so we could see how well the sanctuary state policy is benefiting our communities. Are they trying to hide the real actual results of this policy?

Now that it hit home again for Gavin Newsom and Nancy Pelosi when her husband got his bell rung by an intruder who has been an undocumented resident for years in California, will anything change?

I will keep a watchful eye for David De Pape to be released on the continued push for no cash bail if you can’t afford it and tie San Francisco police policy (Administrative Code Section 5.15.02C) that will not allow the police to notify Immigration and Customs Enforcement when an undocumented criminal is released. Did we forget about Kate Steinle already?

I know that if I was a criminal in another country, I would do whatever it took to cross the U.S.-Mexico border and get federally funded transportation to California where Newsom provides free money, shelter and health care when we can’t even solve the homeless crisis or take great care of veterans who sacrificed for us all.

MARK W. BOWERS

Santa Rosa

Trump and peace

EDITOR: Liz Hunter claims that Donald Trump understands that war is not the way or the best tool to protect America’s freedom and “most wars only feed the military-industrial complex’s coffers” (“Appreciating Trump,” Letters, Saturday). She added, “Trump was a president of peace.”

When I read this, I recalled that it was barely three months into his presidency that Trump authorized the use of our most powerful non-nuclear bomb. It was dropped on Afghanistan on April 13, 2017. A little research told me that the cost of these GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bombs was $16 million each. And this is not to mention all the other military personnel and equipment it takes to plan and deliver such a bomb. The letters MOAB, by the way, also stand for Mother of All Bombs. The punch line here is that after the bomb was dropped, Trump bragged the next day that it was “another successful job.”

Maybe someone else could look for other examples of how Trump was, indeed, not a president of peace. Jan. 6 and Mike Pence come to mind.

GRANT SYPHERS

Rohnert Park

