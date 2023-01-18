Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

A new approach?

EDITOR: We have a new year and either new opportunities or more of the same. Working in the homeless, mental health and substance abuse fields in the last 15 years showed me:

— People are people. Lower your expectations but hold them accountable for their behavior. People in crisis and professionals in the human assistance fields.

— You have to want to change or it’s all so much fluff. Throwing money at the problem usually fails because people in need really don’t want change.

— Some people need to be forced into treatment or services and held accountable, regardless of their reluctance about rules or thoughts of their personal freedom. Sometimes people need to go to jail.

— You can’t make people do what you want them to do, but you can limit how help is given and educate the willing.

— Don’t give to panhandlers, oppose light sentences for addicts who resort to crime, and don’t ignore sprawling tent cities. Give to organizations such as Social Advocates for Youth, Catholic Charities, Center Point DAAC or religious charities.

Clearing homeless camps, holding people accountable and arresting lawbreakers? I am not averse to this, paired with sensible, effective solutions. Perhaps this is the year. Perhaps.

MARC ANDRADE

Santa Rosa

Wet weather precautions

EDITOR: My heart goes out to the Fontino family and the nightmare they are going through and also to anyone who has lost a loved one trapped in a vehicle when submerged in water (“Body recovered from car,” Thursday). I have read over and over again how many times this has happened and brought devastation to loved ones. It has scared me so much that I decided to protect myself and family members if this should happen to us.

Over a year ago, I bought a miniature hammer to break the car windows, a pair of scissors to cut my seat belt and a small flashlight. I have placed these items where I can grab them right away. I also remember to unlock my doors immediately if I hit deep water as the doors stay locked if the car shuts off.

With so much water standing, I’m hoping my advice can save some lives.

MARGARET DUBKOFF

Santa Rosa

Dogs and livestock

EDITOR: I am compelled to write in response to Sheri Cardo’s letter about Nick Frey shooting a dog that killed his chickens (“Hardhearted attitude,” Jan. 8). My background is as a retired animal control officer (seven years) and a retired police officer (23 years), so I do have a bit of experience in this area.

Nowhere did she mention the inability of the dog’s owners to control their animal, the fact that this dog had killed on previous occasions and that even if he was dragging a leash the owners obviously couldn’t manage their own pet.

How many times does the Frey family have to watch their livestock be killed in front of their children before they should take action? The owners clearly demonstrated that they were unable to control their dog, which was trespassing in violation of the leash law. Once dogs get a taste of blood, they will come back anytime they can for more. That was a fact in this instance. He should have been kept in a kennel. The outcome was horrible for the Frey family who had to watch this horrific event.

Frey had the absolute legal and moral right to shoot the dog, or he would have been back the next time. Guaranteed.

LAURA JUDD

Sebastopol

Trump’s legacy

EDITOR: Thank you, Liz Hunter (“Appreciating Trump,” Letters, Jan. 7). Yes, Donald Trump should be appreciated for being an outsider in Washington who stood up for our great country and putting Americans first. I believe Trump will go down in history of being the smartest, toughest and most honest president.

GAYLE KOZLOWSKI

Santa Rosa

Reservoir management

EDITOR: I notice that the water released from lake Sonoma has been increased from 77 cubic feet per second to 93 cfs. This is a shame. Water is our most valuable resource in Sonoma County. The water supply pool at Lake Sonoma is at 74% capacity, as of Jan. 12.

The Press Democrat editorial board loves to lecture the citizens of Sonoma County about water use and the severity of drought, yet apartment buildings are being built at a rate never seen in this country. If we are to supply these new residents with water, we must stop the gross mismanagement of water releases at Lake Sonoma.

If the Press Democrat continues to press the drought narrative they should look into the management of this reservoir.

JOHN KINWORTHY

Santa Rosa

