Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Redirecting growth

EDITOR: Our model for municipal economics might be backward. There is a general assumption that more industry and jobs equal more tax revenue and more vibrant communities. More industry also attracts more people, thus per capita social services don’t increase.

Perhaps industry should be equated to population growth, not revenue. Sonoma County’s robust population brought with it horrible financial burdens for housing, an overstressed aquifer and congested roads, not to mention 2,700 people living on the streets who we have little ability to help.

The long road forward: Some have suggested a southern border wall to stop hordes from Marin — just kidding. There are dozens of small communities in the Sierra foothills where real estate is cheap, local water is plentiful (or small reservoirs could be built), the scenery is beautiful and the air is clean. But there are no jobs. A statewide initiative, led by the governor, to reposition major employers to those areas might help disperse the state’s many residents.

This may not be the answer, but we do desperately need one. In California future, population growth is projected to focus in already-stressed coastal communities. Can we please begin serious discussion about a new direction?

RICK ROBERTS

Penngrove

Putting guns first

EDITOR: Having read about the third mass shooting in three days, I am furious — furious at each and every person in this country who thinks their constitutional right to own and use weapons has no limits and is more worthy than the enormous number of lives unconscionably lost to their precious guns. Enough is enough. Second Amendment advocates are complicit in the deaths of the multitudes of people killed by guns. They numbingly recite the stupid tropes, “Guns don’t kill people, people do” and “If guns are outlawed, only outlaws will have guns,” while ignoring the facts. People in countries with strict gun controls don’t use guns to kill people, and outlaws in those countries don’t have guns. It is only here that we tolerate such nonsensical carnage.

Our entire population is repeatedly traumatized by the never-ending and needless fatal and nonfatal shootings in our country. It is past time to put an end to this excruciatingly painful madness.

NANCY PEMBERTON

Sebastopol

Human trafficking

EDITOR: January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Most residents of Sonoma County aren’t aware of the magnitude of the problem here, but it is real.

Liza Diaz-McQuaid and I started Redemption House in 2018. Today Redemption House assists survivors in many ways, including the only peer support group in Sonoma County. We assist with clothing for job interviews, building resumes and applying for jobs. Our street outreach provides basic education, hygienic supplies, contraceptives and other resources when victims are ready to receive them. Our monthly support group averages 10-15 survivors from all walks of life and ethnicities.

Since we started Redemption House, it has helped 137 women who have experienced forced labor and other forms of exploitation. Training sessions have been held for law enforcement, schools and social service groups.

We are excited to announce our fundraiser at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Balletto Vineyard Event Center. Our event will feature survivors sharing their stories and testimony about how Redemption House assisted them in their healing journey and assimilating into life without exploitation. For more information, go to redemptionhouseofthebayarea.org.

ELIZABETH QUIROZ

Santa Rosa

Cleaning roads

EDITOR: Calling all folks with gloves and trucks. Citizen action is needed to clean up the trash being dumped on rural roads. Once a place is targeted with old cars, refrigerators and unwanted furniture, it invites more dumping. Maybe folks don’t know that residential trash service offers pick up for big things like couches. We can’t wait for the county to clean up these areas; it’s up to us. Let’s clean up Sonoma County. Put trash bags in your car, and the next time you are out take some trash home.

COLEEN McCHAREN

Forestville

Managing documents

EDITOR: It seems that the current president and a prior president are guilty of retaining sensitive, classified documents way beyond their appropriate time, and keeping them in inappropriate places.

Which brings me to a more basic troubling thought: What’s going on with the chain-of-custody process with these documents? My public library has a record of what was borrowed, who borrowed it, when it should be returned and the consequences if you’re tardy returning it or not returning the book at all.

So, I ask you, who does a better job of document accountability? My library or the federal government?

Just saying.

DAVE JONES

Cotati

