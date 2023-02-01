Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Tracking documents

EDITOR: Last November I checked out a book at our local library and as usual was told it should be returned within three weeks. I started the book, but then along came the holidays and end-of-the-year stuff and, well, I forgot I had the book. Sometime later the library notified me it was overdue. I found the book and returned it.

Now, the library only sent a polite notice; no one came knocking on my door for a book. But — and this is my point — they knew I had it, and they knew it had been in my possession for too long. So how is it that our government agencies can’t keep track of classified documents, presumably some containing world-shaking information, at least as well as our little library?

Wouldn’t you think there had to be a pretty serious checking-out procedure, and then some follow up after a certain time? But no, we now see that no one seems to have known what docs were out, who had them or where.

JERRY GUFFEY

Healdsburg

Toll of gun violence

EDITOR: How much more? Gun violence has reached unsurmountable heights and as a survivor of gun violence myself, I encourage others to step forward and work toward gun violence prevention. From Feb. 1-7, we will mark the fifth annual National Gun Violence Survivors Week. During National Gun Violence Survivors Week, we take stock of the terrible human toll of America’s gun violence crisis — and recommit ourselves to supporting survivors with action.

The date marks the approximate time that gun deaths in the United States surpass the number of gun deaths experienced by peer countries in an entire calendar year. Tragically and unacceptably, America’s gun death rate is 13 times greater than that of our peer countries, and approximately 200 people survive gunshot wounds every day in the U.S.

The focus of the week is on sharing gun violence survivors’ stories in their own words and encouraging allies to amplify their voices, especially those who are underrepresented in our national dialogue.

HELEN RODRIGUES

Windsor

Cruelty to crabs

EDITOR: I looked at the photos of captured crabs being “raced” (they were trying to live) with one foolish person with a crab hanging from his mouth (“Delicate meat is prize at ‘world famous’ races,” Jan. 22). I was too disgusted to do more than scan the article, which promoted this cruel and disrespectful treatment of these fine creatures as “family fun.” In my family, this is abuse. Sick and sad.

RANDEE BRIDGES

Rohnert Park

Debt ceiling, again

EDITOR: It’s debt ceiling time again. In case you missed this story the last 70 times, don’t worry. The plot and outcome are almost always the same. Congress passes and the president signs a number of spending bills during the year. The money has already been spent or contracted for. Unfortunately, spending will soon exceed the debt ceiling.

This scenario unleashes a torrent of commentary predicting financial cataclysm. It also unleashes those in Congress who want to refight spending battles that have already been won and lost. The drama will intensify for weeks, perhaps months. At the last moment, just as the country is about to default, some sort of agreement is reached. Some spending adjustments may be made, but not enough to affect the deficit or the debt. Promises to curtail future spending will be made, to be broken sometime in the future. And the debt ceiling is extended.

The warriors recede to their camps, preparing to fight the debt ceiling battle when it next erupts. No one seems to ask: “Where did this debt ceiling idea come from?” Many think the Constitution requires a debt ceiling. Not so. The Constitution doesn’t even mention a debt ceiling. It’s Congress that creates this boogeyman and then does battle with it year after year.

DOUGLAS H. BOSCO

Santa Rosa

Bennett Valley outages

EDITOR: Kudos to Press Democrat reporter Marisa Endicott for her fine reporting on the Bennett Valley power outage situation. Her observations are spot on regarding the utility’s presentation at the Bennett Valley Grange Hall, and she fairly represents the sentiments of the residents’ group and the utility’s efforts to stem the spate of outages that have plagued the valley for decades. It is a thorny problem, particularly magnified when we experienced yet another outage during the meeting itself. I look forward to continued coverage of this issue and to remediation of the outage situation by PG&E.

CHRIS GRALAPP

Bennett Valley

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.