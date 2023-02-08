Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

The wrong message

EDITOR: Why do police departments give their units aggressive names like Scorpion or SWAT? This is a symptom of the mentality and a cause, among others, of the behavior that resulted in the death of Tyre Nichols. We need cops. Criminals must be apprehended and, unfortunately, violence is sometimes necessary. But the primary mission, which should be reflected in unit names, is peacekeeping and rescue of the innocent.

DAVE STEIN

Santa Rosa

Preventing shootings

EDITOR: In all of the mass shooting “events,” there are two general factors: an angry, spiteful person and a deadly killing piece. Which would be easier to change — people’s behavior or limiting how someone can obtain a deadly weapon?

PHIL WEIL

Santa Rosa

Fast action to save fish

EDITOR: During my lunch break, I often admire the small steelhead and rainbow trout feeding in groups in Santa Rosa Creek near Montgomery Drive and Melita Road. Last year a dozen of the largest species of salmon, the mighty chinook, made their way up creek to Sugarloaf State Park. They used a concrete fish ladder constructed to allow salmon and steelhead to swim upstream, bypassing a nearby ledge.

Recent rainstorms filled the fish ladder with boulders and debris and dried up this vital route. I reported by phone to Sonoma Water the drastic changes to the fish ladder, and the very next day a crew vacuumed out the rocks and sand that clogged the bypass. Five days later, heavy equipment was used to restore a path of water upstream for this important structure.

With the increases in water flows, I hope we get a chance to see more salmon and steelhead spawning this year, and I hope crew members and their families from Sonoma Water get a chance to see these gorgeous fish and the ladder they saved.

STAR STEVENSON

Santa Rosa

Be thankful for the rain

EDITOR: We humans are a strange breed at times. Neither happy nor satisfied, there are moments we appear teetering on the cusp of reality. After years of droughts and water rationing to the point that a green lawn could put your life in danger from your neighbors, we have been given a reprieve from the heavens and rain has come back to California.

In truth, it’s been in abundance and at times an inconvenience. Unfortunately, our hands aren’t on the weather dial. Let us accept the rain, which is urgently needed for agriculture, reservoirs and power.

Yet we complain it’s too much rain at once. Though as sure as day follows night we’ll be complaining again about the weather. Like a child at Christmas who didn’t get the present they wanted, we should be happy with what we have been given and enjoy our green lawns and water reserves while they last.

J.L. ROBLEY

Santa Rosa

Abortion pill risks

EDITOR: The Jan. 26 article about the abortion pill lawsuit displayed media bias clearly, notably in the last sentence which referred to the dead baby as “pregnancy tissue” (“Abortion pill rules headed to court”). It also downplayed the dangers of unattended chemical abortion, which has significant risk. “As of June 30, 2022, there were 28 reports of deaths in patients associated with mifepristone since the product was approved in September 2000,” the Food and Drug Administration reports on its website. Since no agency requires reporting, it is likely the total is much higher.

Distributing medications in pharmacies with an online prescription exposes even more mothers to severe consequences. Unless the mother can obtain a physical examination and an ultrasound, she may not realize that she is over the limitation of 10 weeks or even that she has an ectopic pregnancy. Either is dangerous, threatening sterility and even death of the mother.

Before urging the FDA to expand this program, consider the dangers it will entail. Of course, it’s hard to think of safety in a medical treatment designed to kill one patient out of every two.

MARY HEENEY

Santa Rosa

Politics as usual

EDITOR: A hypothetical: Joe Biden decides to shoot down a Chinese spy balloon as it enters Montana. No one is injured, but the balloon’s cargo is destroyed as it hits the ground at high speed. Republicans start screaming that Biden is reckless. People could have been injured or worse. Any opportunity to examine the cargo is lost. So much could have been learned. Why not, the Republicans say, wait until it is safely over U.S.-controlled waters before shooting it down? Another instance of Biden incompetence.

This is, unfortunately, politics as usual on both sides of the aisle. When will the American electorate start punishing this behavior in public opinion polls and at the ballot box? If we did, it would end quickly.

JOE COMPAGNO

Healdsburg

