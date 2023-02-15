Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

National security ignored

EDITOR: I was embarrassed by Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech. Maybe I’m crazy, but I was brought up to understand that the primary job of the U.S. government is the security of its citizens. I heard nothing from Biden about what he plans to do about China, Russia, North Korea and Iran. He mentioned China a couple of times, but his comments sounded like afterthoughts and in no way presented a strategy or a plan of action.

The other major security issue is the situation at the border. He mentioned that 100,000 people are dying from drug overdoses every year but said absolutely nothing about what he will do to alleviate that situation or even deal with the overwhelming problem of illegal immigration, which he exacerbated when he took office. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is not the problem. As Harry Truman said so eloquently, “the buck stops here.”

Biden’s repeated slogan “finish the job” is an empty slogan when it comes to addressing the security of the country. As far as I can see, he hasn’t started the job.

MICHAEL BURWEN

Petaluma

Needs beyond technology

EDITOR: After reading the Feb. 6 editorial, I was left with questions and concerns (“Hooking kids on learning with technology”). Yes, “students are learning cutting-edge technology, exposure that will help them remain savvy as they grow in this increasingly digital world.” But then I look at this world around us — both adults and children. We are surrounded and threatened by world leaders on several levels who apparently have plenty of technological savvy but no interpersonal skills or empathy for others.

Throughout the world, on every continent, there is unrest pitting citizens against fellow citizens. Everywhere, someone, or a group of like-minded individuals, is willing to kill and maim others to have their way.

It seems to me that we need more than technology-based education, even though that can be fun. I know that our schools cannot do everything for our society, but somehow, somewhere, we need to learn how to be kind, how to put other’s needs before our own.

Remember Rodney King, a Black man brutally attacked by police, who asked, “Why can’t we all get along?”

KAY ASHBROOK

Santa Rosa

Showing respect

EDITOR: It seems to me that soon no one will be able to speak in Congress without being interrupted, which will result in nothing but catcalls, boos and yelling, and Congress will grind to a halt. At the least, the president should be able to address Congress without being interrupted. I suggest that Congress pass a law that if someone interrupts the president during the State of the Union speech, that person will be fined $5,000 per occurrence, with the money funneled to the president for personal use. If you don’t respect the man, at least respect the position.

CARL MERNER

Holualoa, Hawaii

On the right

EDITOR: Linda Elliott is right for the most part when she writes that the government does nothing about gun violence (“America is sinking,” Letters, Feb. 6). That’s certainly true about the MAGA Republicans who proudly wear lapel pins in the shape of assault weapons, including Rep. George Santos, R-New York.

Lauren Boebert has long advocated for carrying concealed weapons inside the Capitol and said metal detectors “need to be removed from the Capitol, filled with Tannerite and blown up,” because when tempers flare, her weapon’s right there.

In January, Florida Rep. Cory Mills gifted his colleagues on the extreme right with dummy hand grenades to spur them on “to a mission-oriented 118th Congress.” One can only assume that the mission is to continue to blow up substantive gun legislation, women’s, gay and voter rights, and to investigate deeper into, oh, Hunter Biden’s laptop and other urgent punitive projects that would greatly benefit every American.

And finally, Marjorie Taylor Greene complained that her $174,000 annual salary “is not enough (because) becoming a member of Congress has made my life miserable.” Yeah, with Greene and her fellow wing nuts running the asylum, we know exactly what she means.

BOB CANNING

Petaluma

Change police culture

EDITOR: The news about the Memphis Police Department’s Scorpion team getting completely out of control is remarkably similar to a special task force created in Baltimore that also went rogue (“How the Scorpions rolled through Memphis,” Feb. 5). The story of the Baltimore unit is told in the 2021 HBO miniseries “We Own This Town.” In both cases it’s clear that these problems were not a case of a few bad apples but rather in the culture of policing that allows for the police to commit violence against the public — and mostly against Black young men — with impunity. It’s time to recognize that policing needs to be completely overhauled.

GARY MILLMAN

Santa Rosa

