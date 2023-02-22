Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Growing or shrinking?

EDITOR: The Press Democrat recently published contradictory articles to lead the paper. A Feb. 13 article discussed the five-year population shrinkage of Sonoma County (“Population keeps falling”). A Feb. 14 article spoke about Santa Rosa’s plans to increase housing “to keep pace with projected slow population growth” (“City unveils housing blueprint”). Well, which is it? Are we shrinking or are we growing?

The paradox arises from population estimates by the state Department of Finance, which are used by the Department of Housing and Community Development to estimate housing needs for the next eight years. They have shown a reduction in Sonoma County’s population for the past five years. Yet they make the unjustified prediction that some year that shrinkage will turn around. They thought it would occur in 2020, then 2021 and then 2022. But that appears to be a myth.

The drivers for shrinkage in Sonoma County continue. Student population has been dropping for over a decade, second homebuyers are arriving with all-cash purchases, employers are letting more people work from home, and home prices in Sonoma and Napa counties are holding up in spite of mortgage rate increases. When will reality set in for policymakers?

PAUL D. ROCKETT

Sonoma

Gas vs. induction cooking

EDITOR: Staff Writer Jennifer Graue’s story on induction cooking really missed the mark (“Cooking without gas,” Feb. 12). The chef featured in her article was using the equivalent of dorm room hot plates that were certainly never designed for continuous use in a commercial kitchen. Those little countertop induction units are perfect for an extra burner at home or in your camper.

Europe has switched almost entirely to induction, and chefs there write glowing reviews of induction cooking. The heat levels are precise, and the absence of extra heat in the room is a bonus. Commercial induction ranges are as different from those shown in The Press Democrat as a golf cart is from a Tesla.

Induction ranges last for years under constant use in commercial kitchens and, really, they only beep at you when you lift a pan off the surface giving you time to flip whatever you need to before actually shutting off. From precise simmering to high heat stir frying, an induction range can’t be beat.

Besides, which would you rather clean after a spill — your gas range or a flat ceramic/glass cook top?

SERGE ZIMBEROFF

Santa Rosa

Finding fire insurance

EDITOR: I live in Lake County and my homeowners insurance is being non-renewed because I live in a fire zone. I would like to know who will be writing fire insurance policies for the resort planned in Guenoc Valley, a fire zone served by two-lane Butts Canyon Road.

I have been told all of the regular homeowners companies — AAA, Farmers, Nationwide and State Farm (and many more) — are non-renewing their policies due to fire risk. I have been with my carrier 22 years and have never had a claim and there have been no fire losses near me.

LINDA FIELDING

Clearlake Oaks

Palestinians’ struggle

EDITOR: Thank you for printing news shining a light on the ongoing political struggle and erasure of the Palestinian people since 1967 (“Trying, trying again,” Feb. 5).

The continued theft of Palestinian land by violent Israeli settlers is encouraged by Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government, which has publicly stated in its “guiding principles” that Israel has exclusive rights to all of historical Palestine. Sadly, it seems trivial that almost half the population there is Palestinian with centuries-old roots in Palestine.

The story of Palestinians continues to be such a tragic one, often not fairly reported. Context is often missing, such as the fact that over half of the population was driven out of their homes in 1948, and many villages were destroyed. This is the original injustice, haunting the “democratic” state of Israel, which Palestinians will continue to resist against all odds at the cost of their lives and demolished homes.

So much oppression and suffering, supported yearly by $3.8 billion of our tax dollars. Yet there is a just solution for everyone there: one state for Palestinians and Israelis with justice and equality for all. Is that not what real humanity and democracy require?

THERESE MUGHANNAM-WALRATH

Santa Rosa

Not an entitlement

EDITOR: Social Security is not an entitlement. It is essentially a fund set up and paid for by workers to provide a pension upon retirement or disability. It’s insolvency around the year 2035 is due to the fact that Congress has pilfered the fund to the tune of $2.9 trillion. When you or I borrow money say for a mortgage or a car, we have to pay that loan back with interest.

The fact that Republicans have an agenda to actually eliminate Social Security is elucidated succinctly in Paul Krugman’s Feb. 19 column (“GOP’s long war against Social Security, Medicare”). To claim otherwise would be to call a parakeet a peacock.

JACK BURGER

Cazadero

