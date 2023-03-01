Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

When people refuse help

EDITOR: I have some questions that I have not been able to find answers for in articles and editorials about the homeless population. What happens to people who don’t want help? I have read about homeless people who say they want freedom, they do not want responsibilities, they want to party. What can we do about these people? And what about drug addicts and mentally ill people who are not ready for help?

Has there ever been a survey that answers these questions: How many want help? How many don’t? We count them, we set up programs to help them, we spend millions of dollars cleaning up after them. What do we do about the people who just want to live on the street? I believe in helping people who want help, but what about the ones who don’t?

I also see signs throughout locals and state parks that say “no camping.” Why aren’t these signs put up along the Joe Rodota Trail and then enforced?

Taxpayers have spent millions of dollars helping people homeless, but not all homeless people want help. What then?

ADRIENNE LARSON

Sebastopol

Pot’s potholes

EDITOR: Your Feb. 7 editorial (“Fixing a flawed cannabis law”) missed a point that frustrates at least one taxpayer. Does the editorial board remember the pro-legalization campaign slogan “Pot for Potholes”?

The editorial outlined a range of problems associated with the cannabis industry, including exploitation of workers, unreported deaths, government corruption, illegal cultivation, environmental damage, increase in robberies and more. How would fixing the cannabis law address any of these problems? Appropriate laws are already on the books. What is missing is enforcement. That and perhaps an adequate budget to do so — and the political will.

Budgets are under pressure because of declining tax revenues, including, as the editorial mentioned, cannabis tax revenues that are below what was, if not promised, at least anticipated. Yet the recent fix for this problem-plagued, nascent industry was tax breaks at the state and local levels.

So much for Pot for Potholes. With pot, a potful of problems. Why are our tax dollars subsidizing this product and this industry? Is or was any other product or industry similarly helped through rough patches to this extent?

MARY PLIMPTON

Franz Valley

Preserving Social Security

EDITOR: Social Security stops taxing income at $160,200 a year. No one pays Social Security taxes above that amount, no matter how much they earn.

Republicans held the majority in the House and Senate on multiple occasions, including from 2016-2018 when there was also a Republican president. They did nothing to solve the Social Security/Medicare insolvency debacle, which both parties have known about for decades, and worse, they passed a $1 trillion tax cut benefiting large corporations and billionaires who historically have never paid their fair share of taxes. Stop blaming Joe Biden. The solution George Fowler claims Republicans are offering is to end both programs, either by sunsetting them or privatizing them (“Distorted analysis,” Letters, Feb. 19).

It’s time to make the ultrawealthy and corporations pay their fair share of taxes. No matter how many times Republicans say it, there is no such thing as trickle down. Corporate profits go straight to CEOs and shareholders, not the employees who make businesses function and thrive. Hardworking, taxpaying citizens should be guaranteed the Social Security and Medicare benefits they’ve earned and are entitled to. If that means taxing billionaires, so be it.

LAURA GROSS

Petaluma

Court’s firearms rule

EDITOR: The Supreme Court imposed a new Second Amendment test to determine if gun restrictions are constitutional (“Turmoil in courts on gun laws after ruling,” Feb. 19). Any proposed restrictions must be “consistent with the country’s historical tradition of firearm regulation.” In other words, what did the framers of the constitution have in mind? Sounds fine, but let’s do it right. When the Second Amendment was written, I believe the only firearms that existed were flintlock muskets and pistols (I’m ignoring canons). The best case reload time for such a gun is about 15 seconds. So, the court’s ruling means that, based purely on their criteria of history, the only firearms allowed by the Second Amendment are single-shot and have reload times no faster than 15 seconds. Simple.

DON GARDNER

Petaluma

Overlooked educator

EDITOR: Thank you for the Feb. 19 article on Black leaders who shaped local education. Noticeably missing, however, was Carnell Edwards, the founding principal of Elsie Allen High School. It is no small feat to start a new high school, and he did it with dedication, intelligence, enthusiasm and humor. Although he did not finish his career in Sonoma County, while he was here, he was an integral part of the Black community and made a significant and lasting contribution to our education system.

IRIS OSTLING

Santa Rosa

