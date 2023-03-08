Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Supervisors need to listen

EDITOR: Thank you for reporting on the actions the Board of Supervisors is taking to clear the current homeless encampment on Joe Rodota Trail. The decision to establish emergency homeless sites on parking lots at the veterans building and Permit Sonoma’s office with little notice and limited options for citizen input was rushed and lacked transparency.

In trying to better understand this decision and what it means for the city of Santa Rosa and the neighborhoods surrounding the sites, I’ve been surprised by the attitudes of the supervisors and the lack of communication with Santa Rosa elected officials. My Santa Rosa council member was uncertain about additional public meetings.

Supervisor Susan Gorin’s response to my inquiry about public input — “The County and Board Chair will hold a public meeting to hear your concerns, but we have decided to plan for a managed encampment …” — strikes me as condescending. At the first public meeting on Feb. 24, some supervisors present made similarly condescending remarks to constituent questions.

The supervisors need to be more transparent and respectful with their constituents.

DARREN POST

Santa Rosa

PG&E ‘price takers’

EDITOR: After we moved recently to Sonoma County, we have been shocked, as many long-term residents have been, by high natural gas prices charged by PG&E. I have noticed that media reports have struggled to explain the current predicament. Both The Press Democrat and Petaluma Argus-Courier have referenced cold weather and high wholesale prices but have not explained why these foreseeable events resulted in high prices.

These events weren’t inexplicable or even unimagined. The California Public Utilities Commission and PG&E should have mitigated the obvious risks by storing adequate natural gas before winter. While the CPUC complains that the Southern California Aliso gas field wasn’t as full as it might have been, it doesn’t excuse the CPUC’s failure to prepare for Northern California winter cold. Failing to do so exposed ratepayers to high prices.

The CPUC’s failure to demand that PG&E store adequate levels of gas turned PG&E ratepayers into “price takers.” PG&E lost nothing in its failure to prepare for winter. It shifted the risk of holding excess gas supplies to ratepayers and shrugged as prices skyrocketed. Unanticipated outcomes aren’t the same as unimaginable outcomes. This was a perfect storm created by the CPUC and PG&E.

KIM BRUNO

Petaluma

Irresponsible column

EDITOR: I have to question the usefulness of publishing Bret Stephens’ column crowing that a study demonstrates masking is a waste of time (“Pandemic mask mandates accomplished nothing,” Feb. 23). First, the U.K. research firm that he asserts represents the gold standard is known to stake out controversial claims. Twenty-five years ago, it published a study that “proved” mammograms were a waste of time. Ask doctors if they feel that was true then or now.

I wonder how you study the benefits of mask wearing without rigorously addressing factors like compliance, differing circumstances of use, exposure rates in the study area and on and on. The variables would seem to be endless. If one were to accept the study at face value, or as Stephens’ presents it, one might assume that hospitals shouldn’t bother with masking at all. How would you feel going into the operating room with your surgery team smiling and unmasked?

With the looming threat of avian flu — with a potential mortality rate far in excess of COVID — it seems particularly irresponsible to propagate what may well be unsound masking information that could undermine public health authorities and further divide the public.

MATT STONE

Petaluma

Making reparations

EDITOR: How long should reparations last (“Overdue to right history’s wrongs,” Feb. 26)? It is my belief that, because the first slaves arrived in 1619 and the Emancipation Proclamation was in 1863, reparations should last for that length of time: 244 years. Yes, this country owes the children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren of those enslaved reparations for 244 years. I think that is only fair. Our country should look at the wealth made on the backs of slaves, the wealth made by this county, and put that in the mix. I believe if our country did this our Black brothers and sisters would feel rightly compensated. Never completely but rightly compensated for the years we harvested wealth off their lives and their children’s lives.

DOT GEIGER

Santa Rosa

Uplifting artist

EDITOR: What a joy it was to read Diane Peterson’s interview with poet Dana Gioia (“Taking nothing for granted,” Sunday). Seldom do we have the chance to glimpse the enduring life of an artist so uplifting and benevolent. The breadth of his inclusionary reach and love for his land were wonderfully described. And, near the end, his reference to Robert Frost’s stone wall along the road bordering his property brought to mind Frost’s opening line in the “Gift Outright”: The land was ours before we were the land’s.

ROBERT GERBER

Bodega Bay

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.