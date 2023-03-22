Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Impractical solution

EDITOR: I wish to point out the impracticality of screening every person who enters a school campus. Linda Jacobs’ letters cites security measures such as backpack searches and metal detectors at entrances such as those at concerts, fairs, courthouses and airports (“Improving school security,” March 13).

Montgomery High School has more than 1,600 students. When’s the last time you lined up with more than 1,500 other people to enter a concert, courtroom, fair or airport? How long would it take to effectively search 1,600 backpacks and scan 1,600 students with a metal detector?

Let’s suppose for the sake of argument that it would take only one minute each – 1,600 students X 1 minute = 26.666 hours. Oops, I guess we need more than one security team with metal detectors. If we have four security stations, 1,600 students could be screened in only 6.666 hours. Um, no, that’s not going to work, either. And that's only one school.

We have much work to make our campuses safer; backpack searches and metal detector screening are not practical solutions.

NORMA YUKICH

Santa Rosa

Putting finances first

EDITOR: Being a lifelong Catholic, faithful and flawed, I have been dismayed, disappointed and disgusted to hear of sexual abuse perpetrated by clergy of the Santa Rosa Diocese over the years. Always, I believed the church was guided by the grace of God, despite the actions of predators in its midst.

The diocese filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection changes everything. To see that this diocese, and the church at large, has made the business decision to elevate financial self-protection over the rightful claims of people grievously damaged by predators is the nadir of the Roman Catholic Church, and all who loved it should mourn for its loss.

There is no part of scripture that lays out a battle plan to protect the entity of the church over the faithful, no teaching of Jesus to say that our coffers are our priority. We are taught to pray “forgive us our trespasses,” but the bishop’s concerns are fully of this earth and strictly commercial. He equates his decision to that of “other corporations.”

For a diocese, and a church, to abdicate its spiritual role in favor of a business decision, we should ask how it can continue to qualify for a tax-exempt status for its property tax and income.

CAROL K. SMITH

Santa Rosa

Genetic characteristics

EDITOR: Observation shows us that there is infinite variation in physical characteristics of the human body -- skin color; hair color, texture and curl; body size and shape; the way we move, our gait; the pitch and texture of our voice; eye color and shape; distribution and amount of body hair. Absent our intervention, these are determined by our genes at birth, one from each parent for each characteristic. This infinite spectrum of variation for these features we accept without question.

Why, then, do many think that for the characteristics of sexual determination and sexual attraction the laws of nature should act differently? Why is there no room for the same spectrum of gene expression as there is for all other physical characteristics? It contradicts laws of nature to expect that there is only wholly male and wholly female and strict heterosexuality in every human. It makes perfect sense to me that there is the same variation in these characteristics as in the other genetically determined physical features. Evolution has favored maximum diversity, and so should we.

PAMELA TENNANT

Sebastopol

Another definition of ‘woke’

EDITOR: The current conservative strawman is the term “Wokeness.” It is used broadly as a catch-all, undefined phrase on which the far right heaps blame for anything and everything. But most sound like conservative author Bethany Mandel, who wrote an entire book attacking "Wokeness" but can’t even define the term. Columnist Russ Douthat wrote a piece for the New York Times purporting to define “woke" (March 21) but failed to deliver a basic, clear definition.

I offer this definition of “woke”: The awareness, acknowledgement, and acceptance that America’s economic, legal, political and social systems were and are designed and controlled by white, Christian, cisgender men for their benefit and to the detriment and exclusion of all others, and that this is America’s defining characteristic.

If you need a simpler definition - say for education purposes - try this: In America, if you aren’t a white, Christian man, you aren’t equal.

Brent Babow

Petaluma

