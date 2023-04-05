Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Reading scores

EDITOR: Your editorial on teaching students to read (“If kids can’t read, they’re in for a lifelong struggle,” Sunday) missed an opportunity to acknowledge the only school district in Sonoma County to be counted among the top 50 districts in the state when it comes to reading instruction. The California Reading Coalition’s ranking of 285 school districts placed Sonoma County’s Wright elementary district at No. 42. If I were an administrator in Santa Rosa or Sonoma Valley, I would be on the phone with Lori Pola-Hoard, the principal at R. L. Stevens Elementary, to arrange a site visit to learn why — year after year — her school scores so highly in state rankings.

JERRY STEMACH

Santa Rosa

Power concerns

EDITOR: Sounds like a large increase in demand for electricity is on the horizon. No more gas water heaters and furnaces — going electric. Cooktops — going electric. No more gasoline cars — going electric. I marvel that elected officials seem to have confidence in the investor-owned utility that supplies electricity. Will it be ready? I’m sure that their management bonus plan will be ready. I am sure that the rate increase proposals will be ready. And no doubt the PR flimflam will be ready. But will the electrical supply and distribution system be capable, ready and affordable? One chicken, one egg, one basket.

EVERETT VAN GURP

Santa Rosa

Wake to the world

EDITOR: Linda Davis apparently went to sleep sometime in the 1950s (when girls were girls and men were men) and slept through the subsequent decades of social progress and change (“Decrying ‘wokeness,’ ” Letters, March 27). That’s her choice and her right in our democratic society.

While she was asleep, people who were awake protested and fought for civil rights, for women’s rights, for LGBTQ+ rights. Those who are awake see the past and the future in the light of day — the good, the bad and the ugly. They see that there is still a long way to go.

The somnambulists seem to spend a lot of their energy aghast at what the world has become while they were in dreamland and trying to drag everyone backward into unconsciousness until everything is “great again.” Go back to sleep. Sweet dreams.

LESLIE S. LASNIK

Cotati

Spreading hate

EDITOR: If you look up the Twitter accounts of far-right voices you will see them using the Nashville shooting as an opportunity to express fear and hate toward the trans community. This is unconscionable. Nobody on the progressive side ever claimed that trans people are incapable of committing heinous crimes. They are human beings.

The fact that the shooter was trans is not the story here. The story here is simple. The story is that this is yet another example of horrific and uniquely American gun violence. The story is that Congress fails to enact the common-sense reforms that 80% of Americans support, such as universal background checks and outlawing weapons of war, such as bump stocks and high-capacity magazines. Fewer weapons of war will result in a lower body count. Period.

Just as the general public cannot own other weapons of war, such as grenades and rocket launchers, so too should they not be allowed to own bump stocks and high-capacity magazines.

Other industrialized nations do not experience this problem because their laws are more reasonable on this matter. To ignore this and instead use the opportunity to express hate toward the trans community is incomprehensibly sick.

ADAM CHARP

Santa Rosa

IRS whistleblower act

EDITOR: Jason Kishineff seems to have a misunderstanding of Rep. Mike Thompson’s cosponsorship of the IRS Whistleblower Program Improvement Act to reduce tax fraud (“Fight your government,” Letters, March 20). The bill was actually introduced by Republican Rep. Mike Kelly. This bipartisan bill is basically an update to the current program. According to Zukerman Law’s website, whistleblowers only receive payment if their claims meet the following criteria:

— The whistleblower provides specific and credible information that the IRS decides to take action on (a whistleblower cannot force the IRS to act on a tip).

— The information relates to tax underpayments of over $2 million (or if the subject of the claim is an individual, his or her gross income must exceed $200,000 for at least one of the tax years in question).

— The IRS collects tax underpayments resulting from the action (including any related actions).

I don’t believe the average citizen tends to have tax payments of over $2 million. So Kishineff can rest assured that Thompson and President Joe Biden are not asking him to squeal on his middle-class neighbor. The bill, as always, is concentrating on tax fraud by wealthy citizens and corporations.

GORDON BARBOSA

Fort Bragg

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.