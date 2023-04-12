Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Making reparations

EDITOR: I can’t remember who wrote about giving up to $800 billion to people of color in California as reparations for past discrimination and suffering, but it seems it would take too long for most who qualify. It got me thinking about how to get something done faster. Here’s what I’ve come up with:

― Free K-12 and college tuition and books paid by the state.

― Return all lands seized by the state.

― End redlining.

― Guarantee equal pay and job benefits, across the board.

― Relax credit requirements for property purchases.

― Guarantee 7% interest rates on credit cards.

― Guarantee halved interest rates on home and property purchases.

― Reduced taxes on property for some extended period, perhaps two to three generations.

Many of these actions should also be taken for Native Americans and Hispanic American citizens.

BART BURR

Guerneville

The rule of law

EDITOR: Most decent Americans would repel from an individual who cheated on their pregnant wife and walked into female dressing rooms unannounced, “because I can.” Yet almost half of Americans voted for such an individual, twice.

Here, we believe in the rule of law. Evidence is gathered, presented to authorities, and they indict if they think there is enough evidence. Then it goes before a judge and/or jury, and after all the evidence is presented, a verdict is pronounced. If guilty, sentencing is administered. It’s elegant and simple.

But the same man who fomented an insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, has decided he is above this American principle of justice and is again instigating his minions. His party endorses the behavior by their silence. America does not work well under these conditions. We are a nation of compromisers. We work with teams of rivals. We are reasoned. We are a society of equals. To argue otherwise is puerile and dangerous.

BOB MARKETOS

Petaluma

Overlooking a local gem

EDITOR: I find it inconceivable that this newspaper could print an article about small hometown pharmacies without including Tuttle’s Doyle Park Pharmacy (“Discovering an antidote,” April 2). Robert Pellegrini and his staff have been going out of their way since 1964 to make sure the pharmacy experience is a good one. I have dealt with the Walgreens and Walmarts of the world and they don’t compare. The competency and caring of the staff at Tuttle’s is second to none.

DENISE ADLINGTON

Santa Rosa

Meddling in China

EDITOR: I feel compelled to speak out because I fear my country is about to commit the mistake of a lifetime. The speaker of the House and many others seem determined to provoke a military confrontation with China over the issue of Taiwan. They don’t seem to understand or care what’s at stake. China hasn’t been a nation of starving rice farmers for a long time. Its technological advances in the past few years have been stunning.

I’d like to think the U.S. is the most powerful country on the planet, but I’d hate to find out if this still so. Many of our best military leaders aren’t so sure we’d prevail in such a conflict. The Pentagon has run war games, and it’s unclear who’d win. And a loss or a hard-fought tie would be devastating to our goal of remaining a power in the Pacific arena.

Didn’t we learn anything from Vietnam? Messing in another country’s civil war rarely ends well. We might end up provoking a civil war in our own country. That’s speculation, but what’s for sure is that America’s dominance on the world stage would be over.

DOUG ROBERTSON

Santa Rosa

Appellations’ back story

EDITOR: I enjoyed Staff Writer Sara Edward’s April 2 article about the 40th anniversary of several Sonoma County appellations (“What’s in a label?”), but I was disappointed that two people who were critical in getting the procedure to establish American Viticultural Areas, Rich Kunde and David Lose, were not mentioned.

In the late 1970s, Kunde was serving as field director for the North Coast Grape Growers Association and met with Lose, a senior inspector with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. Kunde wanted to establish a naming system similar to the French appellation of origin yet unique to the U.S. by having strict parameters regarding geographical boundaries and historical significance.

With Lose’s help, Kunde was able to establish the application process. The story goes that once the process was officially approved, Napa and Sonoma rushed to be first to establish an appellation. Each application must be posted for public comment and is subject to change. Both counties kept taking whacks at the other’s proposal, allowing Missouri to establish the first viticultural area.

Appellations are important for defining regions, wines and grapes, and this would not have been possible without the efforts of Kunde and Lose.

JIM PRATT

Windsor

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.