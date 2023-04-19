Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Prohibit hidden fees

EDITOR: Kudos to state Sens. Bill Dodd and Nancy Skinner for introducing a bill to stop what they call “junk fees” that hotels and other businesses add to their advertised prices. (“Lawmakers take aim at ‘hidden’ fees,” April 9). I hope their Senate Bill 478 includes restaurants.

Here in the Sonoma Valley, we’ve paid hidden fees recently at two upper-scale restaurants. One had a 4% surcharge the check said “will be added to all checks to cover employer mandates. THIS IS NOT A GRATUITY.” This information was on the check, not mentioned on the menu. The other added 3%, with no explanation or mention prior to the meal. I think it was called a “staff fee.” I was told this was so they wouldn’t have to raise prices, and such fees “are pretty much countywide.”

I don’t mind paying a little more if they’re up front about it. But I’m upset to not learn about it until I’m paying the bill.

ROGER HAMLYN

Boyes Hot Springs

Indictment: A proud day

EDITOR: I was sorry to hear people describing Donald Trump’s indictment as a sad day in America. I disagree. Patriotic police died after defending our Capitol against a president-inspired violent mob. That was a sad day in America. Sad, too, were the thousands of families who needlessly lost loved ones to COVID because Trump made a mockery of mask-wearing and testing. Honest Americans who have spoken truth to power have had their lives threatened after Trump called them nasty names and put targets on their backs.

Tragic for America is that our ex-president told us lies, from the birther lie to the Big Lie, with thousands of lies in between. He turned our country on end with fake conspiracy theories to maintain a base of cultish true believers. He did all this for political gain. But what is even sadder is how many Republicans still repeat his lies. They are working hard to reelect Trump and put our country through more of the same turmoil.

I cheer those with the courage to stand up and bring overdue criminal charges. For me, it is a proud day in America.

SUSAN JOICE

Guerneville

An ironic argument?

EDITOR: Does anyone else find it ironic that one of the primary arguments the far right raised against COVID vaccines was that they weren’t fully approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and now many of the same people are trying to remove mifepristone, which has been FDA approved for over two decades? FDA approval status is not the issue. The issue is whether a woman has a right to choose her reproductive future. Why are we still allowing people without uteruses to make laws restricting people who do have them?

CHRISTINE MONTALTO

Santa Rosa

Jewish self-determination

EDITOR: While Mary Moore complains of being unjustly accused of antisemitism, her letter provides examples of why some might do so (“Israel’s occupation,” Letters, April 3). She notes the alarming rise in antisemitism but immediately pivots to discussing other forms of hate. I’m sure she would be disturbed if similar distractions were added to discussions of racism or homophobia. She takes umbrage with the term antisemitism because Jews are not the only Semitic people. Would she feel more comfortable with Judeophobic?

Moore casually labels the Jews of Israel as colonizers despite ample evidence of their presence in the land for thousands of years. Denial of the right of Jews to self-determination in their ancestral homeland should be considered antisemitic, and that is just what she does in accusing Israel of “over 70 years of oppression.” Since Israel was created by the U.N. only 74 years ago, Moore must consider all of Israel as occupied land and all Israelis as invaders.

The Palestinians have not struggled for a state, they have struggled to destroy Israel. They have been offered the opportunity to form a state multiple times but steadfastly refuse. Instead of compromise, they have chosen the gun.

MARK P. RUDOW

Santa Rosa

Lax bail policies

EDITOR: What does it take to keep an obvious drug dealer in jail in Sonoma County? Every week there is a story about a suspect found with multiple firearms, drugs and other equipment and the story ends with the suspect out on bail. How depressing for the police to catch these guys only to see them back on the streets within hours. What kind of judge allows that? Does he or she really not know these guys will be back at it within hours of getting out? And will anyone be surprised when they jump bail and fail to show up in court?

GARY MILLMAN

Santa Rosa

