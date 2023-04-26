Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

Feinstein’s duty

EDITOR: I must counter Kevin Parsons’ defense of Sen. Dianne Feinstein retaining her Senate seat (“Feinstein deserves better,” April 21). Feinstein has served California well for many years, and for this she absolutely deserves our respect and great appreciation. However, her duty continues to be to serve the state. For that, she must either return physically to Congress immediately or step aside. Representation is essential to avoid another Republican-led ban on judicial appointments. As a politician, she must understand the danger.

LINDA LLOYD

Santa Rosa

A case of bias?

EDITOR: When the story of the black teenager being shot twice because he went to the wrong house to pick up his brothers first came out, it was said that the man accused of shooting Ralph Yarl, Andrew Lester, was taken to the police station and questioned and then released. It was his release that created an outcry, and this was a factor in Lester subsequently turning himself into the police.

This is a very important fact, if it is true, and should be included in any reporting, because it shows an attitude on the part of law enforcement toward the attempted murder of a Black 16-year-old boy that is shocking. Ringing a doorbell is not an attempted break in. Can we all agree on that?

CONNIE KELLOGG

Sebastopol

Rewrite Second Amendment

EDITOR: After the mass murders in Nashville and Louisville I heard a profound commentary — these mass murders are an abuse of the Second Amendment. The right to bear arms does not mean you have the right to mass murder human beings.

Since then, we witnessed a National Rifle Association convention where many said they will defend the Second Amendment at all cost. Does this mean defending mass murderers’ right to bear arms? Some view the Constitution as sacred and needing to be interpreted as the founders intended. Yet the Constitution has been altered and amended many times since it was written. The best example is Prohibition. It’s time to amend the Second Amendment to exclude the right to bear arms from mass murderers. We don’t need military weapons of mass destruction in our modern peaceful society. Let’s change the Second Amendment so we can all live without fear when we go to stores, banks, schools and Fourth of July parades in our communities.

BOB JOHNSON

Lower Lake

Two wrongs

EDITOR: Throughout history, it has often been the case that a dominant group defines another group in terms that degrade its moral status and undermine its chances for a dignified life. It was to escape this situation that my grandparents fled Russia, where pogroms against Jews based on long-held negative stereotypes were frequent.

Rabbi Hillel, in the 1st century B.C., said the central teaching of Judaism is this: “that which is hateful to you do not do to another.” But the present government of Israel would ignore Hillel’s view. Evidence for this is its expressed desire to annex all Palestinian lands through various measures, including home and school demolitions, denying water rights and forcing Palestinians to endure humiliating checkpoints. Overly long and spirit-crushing travel times are the result.

Antisemitism is always wrong. So, too, is the oppression of Palestinians. To say otherwise is to condemn both parties — Jews and Palestinians, alike — to endless strife.

STEVEN M. DELUE

Petaluma

Trump and Alvarez

EDITOR: I’ve been both bemused and chagrined to see and read that Donald Trump and Santa Rosa Councilman Eddie Alvarez are using the same tactics and excuses to try to avoid responsibility for their actions. Perhaps all this reflects the wisdom in the saying that “power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.” Both should be, and hopefully will be, shown that they are subject to the rule of law as all the rest of us are. Ideally neither will “serve” in public office again and anymore.

RICHARD POWER

Sebastopol

Playing chicken

EDITOR: Again the nation faces a national game of chicken over the debt ceiling, this time between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. With the national debt somewhere in the realm of $31 trillion, time is already pretty short to settle the matter.

Unfortunately for McCarthy, a number of House Republicans are not in support of his latest proposal.

Thanks to right-wingers, McCarthy might well lose his position before the time runs out. The debt ceiling time runs out in June. The result would spell trouble for all Americans. Like before the Civil War, a divided nation would be disastrous. Like two teenage boys in hot rods unable to stop in time, our full faith and credit may not survive.

FRANK H. BAUMGARDNER, III

Santa Rosa

