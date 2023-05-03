Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

A noncompatible use

EDITOR: Raise your hand if you want to live next to an Airbnb. Nobody? I thought so. So why are town councils bending over backward to create short-term rental regulations that have been proven to fail, just to accommodate the moneyed interests of short-term rental owners over the quality of life of their citizens?

Reading about Santa Rosa’s efforts to modify its ordinance once again, I am breathing a sigh of relief that Windsor’s Town Council chose to prioritize the residential quality of our community instead of capitulating to rental owners’ pressure campaign.

Unlike rental owners, most of us own only one home, and in this crazy world it is our sanctuary. Nonhosted short-term rentals take that away from us because regulations simply don’t work, no matter how strict they are. You don’t have to take my word for it. According to nearly every article about them, nonhosted rentals destroy the fabric of communities. Google it.

So perhaps Santa Rosa City Council members should follow the lead of communities such as Healdsburg, and now Windsor, that are honoring zoning codes — keeping residential zones for residents and commercial zones for businesses like short-term rentals — while preserving the way of life we cherish.

BARBARA MILLS

Windsor

Risking world’s economy

EDITOR: I too am worried about my 401(k) and how the irresponsible handling of the debt ceiling in the House will affect it (“Playing chicken,” Letters, April 26). Yet I vehemently disagree with the visual of “two boys in hot rods unable to stop in time.” I would rather use the analogy of a spoiled teenager holding a knife to the throat of his father and demanding a higher allowance.

Let’s not fool ourselves; the “both-sides-ism” practiced in the press needs to stop. Republicans cannot get what they want (lower corporate taxes, fewer social services) by popular vote, so they are threatening to blow up the world economy to do so.

Joe Biden is correct in demanding that Congress honor the debt already incurred and then debate the path toward a balanced budget. This is not a war between red and blue. It is a battle between democracy and authoritarianism.

GERRY LAZZARESCHI

Healdsburg

This Bud’s for you

EDITOR: As many of you know, Anheuser-Busch, makers of Budweiser beer, sponsored a posting by a social media influencer who is transgender. This resulted in an almost 20% sales drop off on Bud Light. Obviously, a lot of people who drink Bud think poorly of transgender people and think they can sway the way things should be done. Well, we can too. So go buy a six pack right now.

EMILY WEBSTER

Sebastopol

Inspiring teacher

EDITOR: During normal times teachers are often underappreciated for what they do, but these are not normal times. I applaud Kerry Benefield for her April 2 column featuring Montgomery High School’s response to media coverage (“Montgomery High’s #thisisnotwhoweare amplifies positive”). I would like to add a Montgomery High teacher to her honor roll of coaches, clubs and departments who amplify the positive — Matt Perez.

Perez heads up an amazing music department at Montgomery where students at all levels of talent learn to participate and enjoy being part of a school band, orchestra or jazz ensemble. He is an amazing teacher. I know because I have two grandsons who have been inspired by his musical leadership and brilliance during four difficult and disruptive years caused by COVID, fires and the recent tragedy at school.

Through it all, Perez has inspired my grandsons and countless other students to be the best they can be despite times of challenge and adversity. He is a dedicated and inspirational educator who deserves, along with the coaches, to be acknowledged for his leadership.

TOM KNEZ

Santa Rosa

Balancing the books

EDITOR: It’s irresponsible for Republicans to not to pay the interest on the national debt that they helped create. Forty years ago, Republicans championed the idea that if you cut taxes on the “makers,” everyone would benefit.

In 1980, the top marginal tax rate for a married couple filing jointly was 70% on income over $215,000. Today it’s 37% on income above $622,000. The capital gains and deprecation rates were also lowered. Before these changes, 60% of the American population was in the middle class, now it’s 51%. Then there were 13 billionaires. Today, there are 614.

In that same time span, the accumulated debt exploded from just under $1 trillion to $31 trillion. Under Bill Clinton, we were paying down the debt, then George W. Bush was elected. He cut taxes again, 9/11 happened, $8.3 trillion got spent invading the wrong country, the banks collapsed and, later, COVID.

Democrats are not above reproach, but Republican plans to balance the budget on the backs of the poor and middle class are cruel, disingenuous and impossible. There is just not enough money there. Increasing revenue from the wealthy has got to be part of the solution.

TOM PARETO

Petaluma

