Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Unaffordable housing

EDITOR: There was one key word in your May 4 editorial (“The state of housing in Sonoma County”): Affordable. You might try exploring why we don’t have affordable housing just about anywhere. I draft home plans and the cost of developing those plans has gone through the roof in recent years in large part due to added government requirements that have made the cost of building even a small home almost impossible and certainly unaffordable.

BOB MINGORI

Clearlake

Indigenous identity

EDITOR: I dislike the term Latinx. I appreciate the intention of making gendered labels less sexist, but the term has deeper problems. Those of us to whom the term is applied are racially mixed and share an Indigenous genetic and cultural heritage paired with the culture and genetics of Spain. In my childhood we were called Mexican or one of several slurs, then Hispanic, then Latino. Latino recognizes the Latin roots of both the Spanish and Portuguese languages.

The characteristic that distinguishes us from our European relatives is our Indigenous heritage. The term Latino acknowledges only a dead European language as our personal identifier. But it isn’t our Old World heritage that marks our faces and sets us apart.

The Spanish were brutal enslavers. They reportedly worked 8 million people to death in the mines of Potosi, killed another 3 million on Hispaniola and virtually emptied northern Mexico to mine the rich mineral deposits, killing millions more. Native women were requisitioned as breeding partners. The Portuguese acted no better.

I think we need a different term that embraces our New World roots, not defining ourselves by Old World enslavers. Native American is already taken, maybe Indigenous American. Latinx isn’t it.

ELDEN McFARLAND

Healdsburg

Targeting women

EDITOR: How many women as I did when one of the shooting “targets” was the “torso of a female mannequin” (“Site strewn with trash,” Saturday)? I felt a cold chill up my spine. What do you imagine those men were thinking as they shot at this female torso? As a woman, I have experienced discrimination in pay, sexual harassment when I was a waitress during my college years, and now my granddaughter had her right to choose her own medical decisions taken from her by the Supreme Court. Maybe I should fund a women-only shooting range where we can shoot at the torsos of male mannequins. I know we would clean up after ourselves. Anyone out there want to join me?

CONNIE KELLOGG

Sebastopol

Rentals at the coast

EDITOR: Well, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors finally approved a vacation rental ordinance. Said ordinance was designed to address competing interests: residents’ complaints about noise, traffic, late-night parties, etc. and rental owners’ extra income and support of the tourist industry.

In my view, the ordinance leans heavily toward placating concerns regarding neighborhood disruptions. (Perhaps appropriately so). It is very onerous. While it may weed out the bad apples, it will certainly impose obligations, duties and conditions so as to discourage the establishment and operation of vacation rentals. (Again, maybe appropriate)

However, currently the ordinance doesn’t apply to properties in the coastal zone. Until certified as being in compliance with the Coastal Act by the Coastal Commission, it will not. I submit that the increased costs and draconian obligations, conditions and requirements encompassing the provisions of the ordinance clearly indicate it was designed to and will discourage establishment and operation of vacation rentals in the coastal zone — a prima-facie violation of the Coastal Act.

An enlightened and dedicated California Coastal Commission should deny certification of this ordinance as being inconsistent with the purpose and intent of the Coastal Act.

BARRY HACHMYER

Sebastopol

Erasing graffiti

EDITOR: I’m writing to thank the city of Santa Rosa and in particular City Manager Maraskeshia Smith. My neighborhood has been plagued by a number of fences graffitied with gang numbers and signs. It has been ongoing but became worse in recent months. Since the graffiti abatement program was canceled it was up to private homeowners to paint their fences, over and over and over again. The city has come to the rescue, and I am grateful as I’m sure so many in my neighborhood are. It’s amazing how much better one feels with the beautification of your surroundings.

I’d like to add that ending sideshows has also made Santa Rosa a much pleasanter place to live.

MARY ANN CIAVONNE

Santa Rosa

