Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

More lanes won’t help

EDITOR: Caltrans is asking for a $7 toll on Highway 37, which will teach North Bay residents road-widening isn’t a cure for traffic congestion. However, the $430 million cost for 9 miles of highway that will become inundated by sea level rise may be a bargain. Recently, three times as many dollars were spent to add a lane on Interstate 405 in Los Angeles. The day after the new lane opened it was hard for drivers to see any improvement in traffic.

Time after time, we learn that new highway lanes attract more cars. Traffic expands to fill the pavement available.

Rush-hour congestion on Highway 37 is caused by the low cost of housing in Solano County compared with Marin County. Another lane will encourage construction of additional low-cost housing in Solano, and the new lane will fill with more commuters. The only way to tame traffic on the highway is to build less expensive homes in Marin County and create more well-paid jobs in Solano County.

STEVE BIRDLEBOUGH

Santa Rosa

Help for homeless people

EDITOR: I am a student at Spring Lake Middle School and in eighth grade. I truly believe that homelessness is an awful situation and want it to end. Homelessness is a significant problem that plagues not only Santa Rosa but also the United States as a whole. According to a report by the National Alliance to End Homelessness, there were an estimated 580,000 people experiencing homelessness in America in January 2020.

Closer to home, Sonoma County’s latest count reported 2,902 homeless individuals. While this represents a 2% decrease from the previous year, it is still requires our attention and resources.

Civic engagement is key in addressing homelessness. We all have a role to play, and it is heartening to see residents of Santa Rosa coming together to help those in need. Initiatives such as the Homeless Supply Drive, happening now through May 29 and organized by Spring Lake Middle School in partnership with Social Advocates for Youth and the Living Room, bring the community together to make a positive difference.

LEO EIGER

Santa Rosa

Unequal justice

EDITOR: Apparently the Sebastopol City Council thinks it is OK for activists to break into a business and do damage, as long as the council believes in their cause (“City sides with bird activists,” May 8). I’m sure it would be different if activists did the same to an abortion clinic. This violates the principle of equal justice under the law. Do they really want local opinion to overrule the law? Should legal protection depend on where a crime occurs a crime occurs? Think recent civil rights cases.

MAT KELLER

Occidental

Wealth and labor

EDITOR: Daniel Damonte describes a problem Republicans have with Democratic tax policy (“Message for Democrats,” Letters, May 2). He writes: “What one person receives without working for, another person must work for without receiving.” I share his concern, but this statement erroneously assumes all income is derived from labor. In fact, most wealth is not derived of labor; it’s inherited or passively derived from investment of capital. Would Damonte be less troubled by taking tax money from one person and giving it to another if the source of the income was not labor?

Democratic tax policy favors taking more from the wealthy and big corporations so working stiffs don’t have to carry so much of the burden. Republicans gave a huge tax cut to the wealthy and big corporations and increased the burden on the rest of us.

Americans want a safety net, so no one suffers. Taxes support government programs that strive to achieve that. Should we tax wages or accumulated wealth? Democrats support workers.

SARAH PHILLIPS

Santa Rosa

Let’s do something

EDITOR: I wonder why we allow assault rifles to be sold in this country. Is the appeal worth the lives of children, of all of us who no longer feel safe in schools, churches, supermarkets or malls or jogging down the street? What type of person needs an assault rifle besides a gang member or someone who thinks shooting this kind of weapon is for kicks? And let’s be honest. Some buy assault rifles with the intent to vent their rage, racism or despair or get back at a world that has ruined their lives.

Recently, in a TV interview, I heard Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana, say there are millions of assault rifles on the streets and “nothing can be done about them.” Then I heard Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, say the first step is to get assault rifles off the street. No respectable hunter, she added, would use this kind of weapon.

There you have it. A Republican says we can’t do anything about assault rifles, a Democrat says they should be the first issue Congress addresses if we are to curb mass shootings in America — more than 200 so far this year.

I’m with Klobuchar. Instead of doing nothing perhaps we should try to do something.

MICHAEL O’LOONEY

Santa Rosa

